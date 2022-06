Emily Ackerman

Freelance ContributorDunlap, IllinoisBachelor of Liberal Arts and Science with a degree in Spanish, Bradley UniversityRecipe development, traditional Lebanese cuisine, Middle Eastern cooking, Mediterranean diet, family-friendly cooking- Lifelong Middle Eastern and Lebanese cooking enthusiast- Contributed articles to EatingWell, Allrecipes, NBC and Yahoo FinanceEmily Ackerman is a freelance writer and recipe developer specializing in Lebanese American and Middle Eastern cuisine and family-friendly cooking.She is a lifelong food fanatic and lover of all different world cuisines. From a young age, she was in the kitchen, testing and developing recipes and perfecting traditional ones.Emily's love for world cuisine is the driving force in her website and writing career. Her work and expertise in Middle Eastern cuisine have been featured in several nationally published online magazines and news articles and also on local news channels in her area, including EatingWell, Allrecipes, NBC and Yahoo Finance.She founded APinchOfAdventure.com in early 2020, where she prioritizes wholesome, nutritious and photo-worthy meals. There she develops and posts family-friendly recipes, budget-friendly meal plans and food research articles.