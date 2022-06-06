Emily Ackerman

Za'atar adds a delicious lemony, herbaceous tone to many dishes in Lebanese and other Middle Eastern cuisines—here's how to use it.
These cabbage rolls are stuffed with a mixture of ground beef, rice and warm spices and cooked in a savory tomato sauce seasoned with garlic and mint. Topping the rolls with lemon juice just before serving gives the dish a bright flavor. They would make a wonderful centerpiece for a Sunday supper. Read more about this recipe in the accompanying article Making My Grandmother's Cabbage Rolls Connects Me to My Lebanese Heritage.