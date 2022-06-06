Emily Ackerman

Title: Freelance Contributor

Location: Dunlap, Illinois

Education: Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Science with a degree in Spanish, Bradley University

Expertise: Recipe development, traditional Lebanese cuisine, Middle Eastern cooking, Mediterranean diet, family-friendly cooking

- Lifelong Middle Eastern and Lebanese cooking enthusiast
- Contributed articles to EatingWell, Allrecipes, NBC and Yahoo Finance

Experience

Emily Ackerman is a freelance writer and recipe developer specializing in Lebanese American and Middle Eastern cuisine and family-friendly cooking.

She is a lifelong food fanatic and lover of all different world cuisines. From a young age, she was in the kitchen, testing and developing recipes and perfecting traditional ones.

Emily's love for world cuisine is the driving force in her website and writing career. Her work and expertise in Middle Eastern cuisine have been featured in several nationally published online magazines and news articles and also on local news channels in her area, including EatingWell, Allrecipes, NBC and Yahoo Finance.

She founded APinchOfAdventure.com in early 2020, where she prioritizes wholesome, nutritious and photo-worthy meals. There she develops and posts family-friendly recipes, budget-friendly meal plans and food research articles.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
What Is Za'atar? Here's Everything to Know about This Delicious Middle Eastern Spice Blend
Video
Za'atar adds a delicious lemony, herbaceous tone to many dishes in Lebanese and other Middle Eastern cuisines—here's how to use it.
Lebanese Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Beef
These cabbage rolls are stuffed with a mixture of ground beef, rice and warm spices and cooked in a savory tomato sauce seasoned with garlic and mint. Topping the rolls with lemon juice just before serving gives the dish a bright flavor. They would make a wonderful centerpiece for a Sunday supper. Read more about this recipe in the accompanying article Making My Grandmother's Cabbage Rolls Connects Me to My Lebanese Heritage.
