Elizabeth Shaw MS RDN CPT

Elizabeth Shaw is a nationally known nutrition expert, four time cookbook author, freelance writer, and pioneer in the field of fertility nutrition. Commonly referred to as "Shaw Simple Swaps", she is the president and owner of the USA based nutrition communications and consulting firm. Elizabeth has been in the field of nutrition for over 18 years, has served as an adjunct professor, and is a certified personal trainer.
A fan of modern appliances and busy mom of two rainbow babies, she is a big fan of cooking with convenience and health in mind. Her titles include the Instant Pot Cookbook For Dummies, Air Fryer Cookbook For Dummies, Fertility Foods Cookbook, and the Stress-Free IVF Nutrition Guide.
You may have seen Elizabeth as a nutrition media authority on local and national television, serving as a nutrition expert and spokesperson for many different agencies, discussing the importance of food and nutrition as key players in health through sound, evidenced based nutrition. You'll also see her writing and frequently quoted in publications such as Eating Well, Prevention, Eat This, Not That, Yahoo, US Health and News Report, as well as many others.
What she loves most about her dynamic job is that she gets to connect with organizations shaping the face of our global food supply to help elicit change. With consumers desire to improve their health and attraction to the media, she's thrilled to be a source of credible information for them. You'll find Elizabeth on her popular Instagram feed @shawsimpleswaps, and on Pinterest, Facebook , and LinkedIn. She believes all foods can fit in a balanced lifestyle and shares these tips via her blog, Shaw's Simple Swaps, and in her work as a national spokesperson for health and food organizations.
