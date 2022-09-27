El Wilson

Highlights

Contributor to VeryWell, Shape, and EatingWell

Graduated from Oberlin College in 2018; currently a Master's student at Emerson College

Serves as the Fundraising Associate for Math4Science, a STEM education nonprofit

Experience

El works as an online content management writer. In early 2020, they began their position at Math4Science where they advanced from spreadsheet management to interviewing STEM professionals and writing content about them for middle and high school students. In the summer of 2021, El completed an internship at INCLUDAS Publishing via a grant from We Need Diverse Books. One day they hope to build interactive narratives, write fantastical books, and advocate for eating disorder harm reduction. Their biggest professional accomplishment so far, however, has been publishing a short narrative about sex and drool in the second edition of Trans Bodies, Trans Selves. El's psychology background informs their research into online mental health resources, and their experience as a disabled athlete informs their writing on fitness and wellness topics.

Education

El graduated from Oberlin College in 2018 with a BA in creative writing and psychology. They are currently attending Emerson College's Masters of Publishing and Writing program with a focus on electronic publishing.
