Ederique Goudia

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Detroit, Michigan



Education: B.S. in Business Management, Louisiana Tech University

- M.B.A. in Business/Corporate Communications, Capella University

- A.A. in Culinary Arts, Oakland Community College



Expertise: Creole cookery, food service management, triple bottom line methodology, school nutrition, food safety

- Founder of In the Business of Food (IBF Detroit)

- Board member of Eastside Community Network, member of The Junior League of Detroit, member of Slow Food USA



Experience



Chef activist Ederique Goudia is a native of Louisiana who brings Creole flavors, heritage and hospitality to Detroit. Beyond her ability to create delicious and culturally significant food, she is committed to the community, health and sustainability of our food system. This is evident through her continued work with Detroit Food Academy, a nonprofit that teaches youth about culinary and food entrepreneurship, and Make Food Not Waste, a nonprofit committed to keeping food out of landfills, slowing climate change and creating lasting solutions to food waste.



Ederique's work with FoodLab Detroit, a local nonprofit comprising triple-bottom-line businesses, provided the impetus to develop In the Business of Food (IBF Detroit) in 2017. IBF Detroit is a consulting agency that aids women- and BIPOC-owned food businesses by providing them with the necessary coaching, mentorship and curriculum-based learning to start and grow successful food businesses. She also co-created Taste the Diaspora Detroit, a food agency that provides mutual aid and focuses on celebrating foods of the African diaspora. Ederique can be found articulating passionately about food and nutrition education, awareness of Black foodways, urban growers and Black-owned food businesses and their immense impact on the American food system and history.