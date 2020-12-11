EatingWell Editors

Articles by "EatingWell Editors" are a collaborative effort from our in-house team. Sometimes, articles are updated by a number of writers and editors over time to keep the information as up-to-date and comprehensive as possible. The EatingWell team includes industry-leading food and nutrition editors, registered dietitians, expert Test Kitchen staffers and designers who produce award-winning journalism, delicious recipes and engaging content. Our work has earned more than 50 national and international awards for writing, editing, art direction, creative marketing and publishing excellence.

7 Ways to Eat More Vegetables
Video
If you don't like vegetables or are just looking for creative ideas to add more vegetables to your day (including breakfast!) you're in the right place. Here are 7 tips to get more veggies into your diet.
Mindful Eating: The Key to Eating What You Want and Fully Enjoying It
Article
It's time to put down your phone and focus on your food.
Clean-Eating Buyer's Guide to Chicken
Video
From organic chicken to free-range chicken, learn how to buy poultry that meets your healthy standards.
The Dirty Dozen: 12 Foods You Should Buy Organic
Video
The EWG lists which fruits and vegetables are highest in pesticides to help your organic dollars go further.
15 Simple Ways to Clean Up Your Kitchen
Article
If you're looking to tidy up your diet and kitchen, try these simple steps.
30th Anniversary Issue
Article
Join us as we commemorate what we've cooked, eaten and shared with you in our 30 years at the intersection of food and health.
Vegetable Roasting Guide
Article
Our handy guide includes prep instructions and complete nutritional analyses for our favorite vegetables for roasting.
10 Steps to Water-Bath Canning
Article
Make your garden produce last all year long.
Why You Should Grow Your Own Herbs
Article
Grow these uncommon herb varieties in your garden to save money and infuse your cooking with unique flavor.
Fall Fruit Guide
Article
As summer berries disappear, there's more room for a whole new harvest of fruit.
Our 13 Best Grilling Tips for Summer
Article
It's time to start planning your next summer cookout.
10 Unique Father's Day Gifts—Because the Guy Doesn't Need Another Tie
Article
Treat dad to a gift he'll love this year. After all, he deserves to be pampered too!
The Ultimate Guide to Start Grilling
Article
From what grill to pick to how to light it up, we've got you covered with this guide.
The Vegetarian Kitchen: Must-Have Pantry Basics
Article
Stocking your kitchen with these meatless staples will make impromptu meals easier.
Substitutions for Baking Ingredients
Article
Don't let one missing ingredient stop you from baking.
How to Cook Zucchini
Video
We show you 4 ways to cook zucchini—grill, roast, steam and sauté. Plus, get information on zucchini nutrition and how to pick, store and grow zucchini.
How to Brew a Greener Cup of Coffee
Video
Expert tips on how to brew a sustainable cup of joe.
How to Carve a Turkey Like a Pro
Video
Carving a turkey doesn't have to be daunting. Follow our step-by-step photo guide to learn how to carve a turkey like a pro this Thanksgiving.
Is Agave Nectar Healthier Than Sugar?
Video
The natural sweetener is valued as a vegan alternative to honey and touted for its low glycemic index.
How to Plan & Shop for a Week's Worth of Healthy Kids' Lunches
Article
With a bit of planning, you can make 5 fun and delicious lunches for kids using the same basic ingredients all week. Printable shopping list included!
How much does the cholesterol I get through food really affect my blood cholesterol level?
Article
What is the best approach to controlling blood cholesterol?
Are store-bought pre-ground flaxseeds as nutritionally effective as buying whole seeds and grinding yourself?
Article
What is the healthier option?
Making Pizza With a Pizza Stone and Pizza Peel
Article
Transform your regular oven into a pizza oven by baking directly on a hot pizza stone.
The EatingWell Guide to Camping Kitchen Essentials
Article
Whether you're a car camper, hard-core backpacker or like to go glamping in style, you need to eat out there! And we've got you covered when it comes to cooking, eating and drinking at your campsite.
Clean Eating Buyer's Guide to Seafood
Article
How to shop for fish and shellfish that meet your standards
