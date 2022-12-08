Gingerbread Pine Cones Rating: Unrated New!

"This is a really good, solid gingerbread recipe," says Duff Goldman. "I was in a baking store and I saw this really cool cookie mold shaped like a pine cone and I knew I had to have it. I thought this would be a perfect gingerbread cookie and if I could make it look like it got snowed on, that would be awesome." You can also cut out the dough using traditional cookie cutters: In Step 3, roll the dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut out cookies with 2 1/2- to 3-inch cookie cutters. Transfer the cookies to the prepared pans, spacing them about 1 1/2 inches apart. Reroll any dough scraps and continue cutting out cookies until all the dough is used. Bake until just beginning to brown along the edges, 9 to 12 minutes. This recipe is adapted from Super Good Cookies for Kids Copyright © 2022 by Duff Goldman. Used with permission of HarperCollins Children's Books.