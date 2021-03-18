Devon O'Brien

Whirring up roasted red peppers with olive oil and garlic makes a tangy sauce that’s a nice alternative to classic pizza sauce. Don’t have a large cast-iron skillet? Don’t fret. We tested this recipe on a pizza stone and baking sheet as well. As long as you preheat whichever one you use, the crust will come out crispy every time.
A simple salad tossed with a tangy vinaigrette packs these no-cook wraps with tons of bright cilantro flavor. The mix pairs well with mashed beans and avocado, which hold everything together.
Canned clams are a great ingredient to have on hand for a fast dinner. Plus, their juices amp up the flavor of this sauce. Look for cans with certification from the Marine Stewardship Council for the most sustainable choice.
Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.
Our roasted cabbage wedges have a beautiful char on the outside while the insides get slightly tender.
Asparagus, snap peas and a touch of lemon zest bring fresh spring flavor to this riff on classic risotto made with a whole-grain rice blend.