Devon O'Brien

As EatingWell's Senior Food Editor, Devon O'Brien handles all things weeknight dinner and fast meal solutions. She also works in the EatingWell Test Kitchen developing and testing recipes and shooting how-to videos. Outside of work, Devon enjoys whipping up batches of gluten-free sourdough and hitting the beautiful hiking trails of Vermont.

Cast-Iron Skillet Pizza with Red Peppers, Chicken & Spinach
Whirring up roasted red peppers with olive oil and garlic makes a tangy sauce that’s a nice alternative to classic pizza sauce. Don’t have a large cast-iron skillet? Don’t fret. We tested this recipe on a pizza stone and baking sheet as well. As long as you preheat whichever one you use, the crust will come out crispy every time.
Black Bean Wraps with Greens & Cilantro Vinaigrette
A simple salad tossed with a tangy vinaigrette packs these no-cook wraps with tons of bright cilantro flavor. The mix pairs well with mashed beans and avocado, which hold everything together.
Spaghetti with Arugula & Clam Sauce
Canned clams are a great ingredient to have on hand for a fast dinner. Plus, their juices amp up the flavor of this sauce. Look for cans with certification from the Marine Stewardship Council for the most sustainable choice.
Pineapple Spinach Smoothie
Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.
Roasted Cabbage with Horseradish Cream
Our roasted cabbage wedges have a beautiful char on the outside while the insides get slightly tender.
Shrimp Risotto with Asparagus
Asparagus, snap peas and a touch of lemon zest bring fresh spring flavor to this riff on classic risotto made with a whole-grain rice blend.
The Ultimate Super Bowl Food Game Plan
Win over your crowd with these game-day snack ideas and healthier copycat recipes of your favorite Super Bowl party appetizers.
Tomato & Pesto Sheet-Pan Eggs
Chicken sausage, pesto, tomatoes and mozzarella combine to add Italian flavor to these frittata-like slices. Serve them for breakfast as is or in a sandwich (they’re great for meal prepping).
Smoky Cauliflower Sheet-Pan Eggs
Smoky tempeh, sometimes called fakin’ bacon, adds meaty flavor to these frittata-like slices, which are great as is or in a breakfast sandwich.
Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs
Meal-prep breakfast for the week with these easy sheet-pan eggs, which can be served as is or in a sandwich. Smoky salmon, briny capers and creamy goat cheese load these frittata-like slices with flavor.
Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Sheet-Pan Eggs
This riff on broccoli, ham and cheese omelets adds all the same flavors to a big batch of easy-to-prep eggs, thanks to your sheet pan. With this simple recipe, you can easily meal-prep breakfast for the week. Serve them as is or in a sandwich.
Bacon & Kale Sheet-Pan Eggs
Our trick for making a big batch of eggs? Get out your sheet pan. With this simple recipe, you can easily meal-prep breakfast for the week. Serve them as is or in a sandwich. A sprinkling of za’atar—a Middle Eastern spice blend that’s a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs—adds big, bold flavor to these frittata-like squares.
Berry Orange Smoothie
Keeping a bag of frozen mixed berries on hand is a great way to ensure you get a daily dose, and frozen berries are often less expensive than fresh. Plus they make smoothies a cinch: they can go straight from the freezer to the blender.
Rosemary-Garlic Pecans
These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.
Pizza Pistachios
Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.
Everything-Seasoned Almonds
Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.
Shaved Root Vegetable Salad with Pistachios
This centerpiece-worthy salad calls for buying up the most colorful roots in the produce section. We like using a rainbow of beets and carrots for the most stunning presentation.
Creamy Queso Chili
This mashup of the classic cheesy dip chile con queso with the beans and vegetables of a chili is the best of both worlds.
Crispy Rice Bowls with Fried Eggs
We topped this rice bowl recipe with avocado, carrot, radishes and spinach along with eggs, but whatever vegetables you prefer will be just as delicious.
Spaghetti Squash Nests with Sausage, Mushrooms & Tomatoes
Cutting spaghetti squash into horizontal rings instead of in half lengthwise not only cuts down on cooking time, it also makes for a fun presentation.
Instant Pot and More: The Best Electric Pressure Cookers to Buy
Looking for the best pressure cookers to invest in this year? We reviewed some of the biggest names in electric pressure cookers to find the greatest options. Check out our electric pressure cooker reviews.
Creamed Brussels Sprouts
Tender Brussels sprouts in a creamy sauce is a holiday-worthy side dish that’s easy enough for a weeknight.
20-Minute Creamy Mustard Chicken Thighs
This quick-cooking chicken thigh recipe is perfect for weeknights. A little bit of mustard mixed with a touch of cream creates a luscious sauce for the chicken thighs.
Creamy Sausage & Kale Pasta
This quick, comforting gluten-free pasta is perfect for weeknights when cooler weather sets in. Red lentil pasta is coated in a creamy, savory sauce flavored with sausage and packed with plenty of kale. Serve with a green salad on the side.
Butternut Squash Chickpea Mac & Cheese
This gluten-free butternut squash mac and cheese packs plenty of cheesy goodness in every bite. Chickpea pasta gets coated in a sauce made with pureed butternut squash that gives this comforting meal a nutrient boost and adds a sweet note to complement the savory flavors.
