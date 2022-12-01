Deborah Murphy, M.S., RDN

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Chicago, Illinois



Education: Master's degree in Nutrition Sciences, Case Western Reserve University

Bachelor's degree in Clinical Nutrition, Bluffton University



Expertise: Health and nutrition, plant-based nutrition, recipe development

- 10+ years sharing plant-based recipes via her blog, Dietitian Debbie



Experience



Deborah Murphy is a food and nutrition blogger, recipe developer, content creator and consulting dietitian. She is an expert in plant-based nutrition and has more than 10 years of experience providing medical nutrition therapy for the geriatric population.



In 2012, Deborah launched her blog, Dietitian Debbie, where she shares simple and delicious plant-based recipes and evidence-based nutrition and wellness tips. Her goal is to help people eat more plants by inspiring them to get in the kitchen and try more vegan and vegetarian dishes that are anything but bland and boring.