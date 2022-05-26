Education: B.A. in English Literature, Northwestern University
Expertise: Beauty, health, wellness
- Held editorial positions at Vogue, Cosmopolitan and Glamour
- Covered Fashion Week backstage for Vogue
Experience
Deanna Pai is a freelance beauty writer, editor and copywriter currently based in New York. She's written about beauty and wellness for Vogue, Vanity Fair, New York Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Better Homes & Gardens and more.
Deanna has been a beauty writer and editor for more than a decade. Her freelance projects have gone well beyond the beauty realm, however; she's done everything from leading the Glamour commerce team through fast growth and skyrocketing revenue to implementing SEO strategies across the Tampax website. She managed and judged Glamour Beauty Awards 2020–2022
Over the years, she's sharpened her skills as a freelance beauty copywriter with established brands like Lancôme, Aveda and Living Proof as well as viral startups such as Cocokind and Glow Recipe. She's also served,as an editorial consultant for Covergirl, Nexxus and Thayers Naturals.
Deanna is a three-time cancer survivor and enjoys reading, swimming, running, biking and absolutely not moving to the West Coast.
