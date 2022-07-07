Danielle DeAngelis

Title: Fellow

Location: Gloucester Township, New Jersey

Education: B.A. in Journalism, Ramapo College of New Jersey

Expertise: Sustainability, profile writing, news, breaking news, SEO content

- Contributed 150+ articles to The Sun Newspapers
- Background in SEO, public relations and creative writing 

Experience

Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current fellow for EatingWell. In previous experiences as a news writer, she focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passion for reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.

She has been writing news content professionally for nearly five years, ranging from her collegiate experience and editorial internships to the time she spent as a local news reporter. She also has a background in SEO, public relations and creative writing.

Danielle previously worked as a local news reporter for southern New Jersey's hyperlocal newspapers, The Sun Newspapers. She wrote five articles a week covering Gloucester County, New Jersey, news and events.

She also worked as an editorial writer intern for Submission Beauty, a sustainable beauty brand, and as an editorial writer intern for BLENDtw, where she covered stories focusing on undergraduate student interests.

In 2020, she worked at SEO Brand as a content writer intern, where she wrote articles for brands to boost their SEO.

In college, Danielle was the editor-in-chief of her college's newspaper, the Ramapo News. She also worked as a summer tutor at the college for a critical reading and writing course and as a social media coordinator for Ramapo's Honors Program.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
