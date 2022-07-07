Education: B.A. in Journalism, Ramapo College of New Jersey
Expertise: Sustainability, profile writing, news, breaking news, SEO content
- Contributed 150+ articles to The Sun Newspapers - Background in SEO, public relations and creative writing
Experience
Danielle DeAngelis is a rising journalist and current fellow for EatingWell. In previous experiences as a news writer, she focused on covering sustainability and human interest stories. Her passion for reading, writing and eating local all guide her in her position at EatingWell.
She has been writing news content professionally for nearly five years, ranging from her collegiate experience and editorial internships to the time she spent as a local news reporter. She also has a background in SEO, public relations and creative writing.
Danielle previously worked as a local news reporter for southern New Jersey's hyperlocal newspapers, The Sun Newspapers. She wrote five articles a week covering Gloucester County, New Jersey, news and events.
She also worked as an editorial writer intern for Submission Beauty, a sustainable beauty brand, and as an editorial writer intern for BLENDtw, where she covered stories focusing on undergraduate student interests.
In 2020, she worked at SEO Brand as a content writer intern, where she wrote articles for brands to boost their SEO.
In college, Danielle was the editor-in-chief of her college's newspaper, the Ramapo News. She also worked as a summer tutor at the college for a critical reading and writing course and as a social media coordinator for Ramapo's Honors Program.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
These summer dinners only take 30 minutes or less to prepare, getting you in and out of the kitchen in no time. And with ingredients like garlic, broccoli, blueberries and chickpeas, these recipes can help reduce pesky inflammation that can lead to joint stiffness, metal fog and higher chronic disease risk.
These nutritious, tasty breakfast recipes will help you start your day off right. Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, you can rely on these four- and five-star rated recipes to keep you satisfied.
On hot summer days, try one of these healthy and refreshing dinner recipes. These no-cook dinners will be able to keep you cool while preparing a delicious and simple meal. Plus, all of these dinners are low in carbohydrates to make it easy to reach your nutrition goals.
These dinners are highly rated with four or five stars for a reason—not only are they delicious and filling, but they are easy to make. Ready to serve in 15 minutes, you'll be out of the kitchen and enjoying your meal in record time. Recipes like our Quick Shrimp Puttanesca and BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw will be ones you will want to make again and again.
These summery sides feature plenty of veggies, which deliver potassium, a key nutrient that helps keep blood-pressure in check. Plus, they're lower in saturated fat and sodium—two nutrients people with high blood pressure need to be aware of. Recipes like our Fresh Sweet Corn Salad and Air Fryer Eggplant are perfect to pair with a healthy high-blood pressure dinner.
It's grilling season, and there's no better way to celebrate than with a delicious burger. From beef burgers and turkey burgers to black bean burgers, the options this summer are endless. Plus, these recipes are on the table in 30 minutes or less. Recipes like our Salsa Black-Bean Burgers and Jalapeño Popper Burgers will keep everyone happy at your next BBQ.
These dinners are highly rated with four or five stars for a reason—not only are they delicious and filling, but they are easy to make. Ready to serve in 15 minutes, you'll be out of the kitchen and enjoying your meal in record time. Recipes like our Quick Shrimp Puttanesca and BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw will be ones you will want to make again and again.
These summery sides feature plenty of veggies, which deliver potassium, a key nutrient that helps keep blood-pressure in check. Plus, they're lower in saturated fat and sodium—two nutrients people with high blood pressure need to be aware of. Recipes like our Fresh Sweet Corn Salad and Air Fryer Eggplant are perfect to pair with a healthy high-blood pressure dinner.
It's grilling season, and there's no better way to celebrate than with a delicious burger. From beef burgers and turkey burgers to black bean burgers, the options this summer are endless. Plus, these recipes are on the table in 30 minutes or less. Recipes like our Salsa Black-Bean Burgers and Jalapeño Popper Burgers will keep everyone happy at your next BBQ.
From creamy smoothies and yogurt parfaits to veggie-packed sandwiches and wraps, these meals take just 10 minutes to make. Plus, they don't require any stovetop cooking, which is perfect for the summer heat or when you're on-the-go and need a flavorful meal. Recipes like our Cucumber Sandwich and Avocado Caprese Salad are so delicious, you will be shocked at how simple they are to make.
Summer is the easiest season to eat for better blood pressure, thanks to all the delicious fruits and veggies that can help keep your blood pressure in check. Each recipe is lower in saturated fat and sodium and chock-full of nutrients that can help you manage your blood pressure, like potassium, thanks to ingredients like lentils, salmon, spinach and chicken. Enjoy recipes like our No-Cook Black Bean Salad and Chickpea & Quinoa Grain Bowl all season long.
Whether you're making lunch at home or the office, these hot lunch recipes are the perfect midday meal. From hot sandwiches and paninis to tacos and warm salads, these lunches are packed with flavor. Recipes like our Grinder Salad Sandwich and Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing are flavorful, satisfying and will help you take on the rest of the day.
Zucchini is the star ingredient in these delicious seasonal salad recipes. From colorful zucchini noodle salads to grilled salads and sautés, these healthy recipes make for tasty main or side dishes. Recipes like our Summer Vegetable Gnocchi Salad and Quinoa-Black Bean Salad are the perfect recipes to spotlight your farmers' market zucchini this summer.
Treat yourself tonight with a healthy and delicious dinner for one. Ingredients like avocado, lemon and tomato throughout these recipes put bright and refreshing summer flavors front and center. With complex carbs like whole-wheat pasta and lower amounts of saturated fat and sodium, these meals fit easily into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. After trying them, you will want to make recipes like our Cast-Iron Personal Veggie Pizza and Mediterranean Pasta Salad all summer long.
Whether you're craving something sweet or savory, these snack recipes will have you enjoying the flavors of summer. From energy balls and smoothies to homemade salsa and guacamole, these no-bake recipes are perfect to prepare during the summer heat. Recipes like our Caprese Skewers and Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark will keep you cool and satisfied between meals.
From grain bowls and salads to pasta and shrimp, these delicious and easy dinners are packed with staple ingredients of the Mediterranean diet, like fresh produce, whole grains and healthy fats. All containing 400 calories or less, these dinners will help you reach your nutritional goals and only take 30 minutes or less to make. Recipes like our Quinoa Salad with Feta, Olives & Tomatoes and Vegetarian Sushi Grain Bowl will have you enjoying one of the healthiest eating patterns around.
Celebrate the 4th of July weekend with these delicious side dishes that you can make ahead of time. From creamy pasta salads to colorful veggie slaws, these recipes are perfect for any backyard BBQ or lakeside get-together. Recipes like our Classic Deviled Eggs and Loaded Broccoli Salad are perfect for the holiday and will save you time, so you can fully enjoy your festivities.
With summer in full swing, you will want to try these diabetes-friendly dinners that are perfect for the weather. These healthy dinners are high in fiber and lower in calories, a combo that can help with weight loss if that is your goal. Also, these dishes are lower in saturated fat and sodium to seamlessly fit into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara and Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw are delicious additions to your summer traditions.
These cold lunch ideas are perfect for bringing to the office to enjoy during your lunch break. Ready in just 15 minutes or less, these lunches will keep you cool and satisfied for the remainder of the work day. Once you try them, you will want to make recipes like our Cucumber Sandwich and Avocado Tuna Salad day after day.
Making dinner has never been easier with these 15-minute recipes featuring ingredients like salmon, couscous, eggs and leafy greens, they can help reduce inflammation. Enjoying these flavorful foods can help you avoid chronic inflammation and its negative effects, including joint pain, high blood pressure and digestive issues. Healthy recipes like Miso Maple Salmon and Spinach Ravioli with Artichokes and Olives come together quickly and are perfect for any night of the week.
If you're looking for a meal that's refreshing and easy to make, turn to these cold soup recipes. These soups can be made in three steps or less, making them simple to prepare. Plus, they highlight gorgeous summer produce, including tomatoes, strawberries and cucumbers. From our Herby White Gazpacho to our Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup, you'll want to make these soups all season long to combat the summer heat.
Dinners with bright ingredients from citrus and cilantro to avocado and chickpeas are perfect for the summer season. Featuring fiber-packed complex carbs like quinoa and sweet potatoes, these dinner recipes are low in saturated fat and sodium to seamlessly fit into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like or Air-Fryer Fish Tacos and Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Bowl are healthy, seasonal and easy to make for dinner tonight.
The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest eating patterns around, and it has never been easier with these one-pot dinners. Packed with staple ingredients of the Mediterranean diet like whole-wheat pasta, eggs, fish and greens, you'll love these dinner recipes that can be made in 30 minutes or less with an easy cleanup later. Recipes like our Summer Skillet Vegetable Egg Scramble and Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry will have you digging in for seconds.
Looking for a refreshing way to kick off Mocktail Summer? Try these cooling summer drink recipes. Our non-alcoholic drinks with fruity and herby flavors can be enjoyed any time of the day and will keep the whole family hydrated and happy. Recipes like our Watermelon Cucumber Basil Seltzer and Blueberry Lemonade are perfect for the TikTok-trending #MocktailSummer.