Danielle Centoni
Spinach, Feta & Root Vegetable Crostata
New!
A nutty, buttery crust filled with roasted root vegetables makes for a beautiful vegetarian crostata recipe perfect for the holidays. And since it's a free-form crust, you don't have to worry about perfection. A layer of feta whipped with lemon provides a bright, tart contrast. Best of all, each component can be made ahead, so the day-of assembly is easy as pie.
Braised Winter Greens with Crispy Mushrooms
New!
Braised greens are one of the easiest and most nutritious side dishes ever. And when you top them with crispy fried mushrooms, they're downright irresistible. Salting the mushrooms helps pull out their water, so they'll fry up crispy. When it's time to get dinner on the table, give them a quick reheat and they're good as new.
Steamed Broccolini with Creamy Lemon-Caper Sauce
New!
A bright and herby sauce, a riff on the classic French sauce gribiche, is an easy way to dress up simple steamed broccolini.
Bitter Greens Salad with Persimmons, Manchego & Hazelnut Vinaigrette
New!
Persimmons are a sweet, succulent foil to the bitter greens in this winter salad that makes a striking holiday side. If you can't find them, firm ripe pears are a delicious alternative.
Roasted Fennel & Delicata Squash with Olive & Parmesan Breadcrumbs
New!
This simple yet special side is easy to coordinate with your holiday bird: Make the breadcrumbs the day before and prep the veg while the turkey is roasting. About 15 minutes before you expect the turkey to be done, put the fennel in the oven. Then when you take out the bird, pop the delicata in.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Quince Glaze
New!
A sweet and fruity glaze, spiked with a touch of heat from crushed red pepper flakes, transforms this simple roasted Brussels sprouts recipe. Look for quince paste with specialty cheeses at well-stocked supermarkets.
Roasted Salmon with Spicy Cranberry Relish
2
This ruby-red cranberry relish recipe gets refreshing crunch from apple and celery. It's also delightful alongside a roast chicken or pork loin.
Lemon-Thyme Whipped Ricotta
3
This stunning yet easy appetizer recipe infuses creamy ricotta with fresh herbs and lemon. Serve with whole-grain crackers and cut-up vegetables or use as a spread for sandwiches or sauce for pasta.
Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
52
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
Four-Bean & Pumpkin Chili
7
This healthy vegetarian chili has a fragrant touch of cinnamon for added flavor. Let diners top it with whatever suits their taste.
Kielbasa & Cabbage Soup
13
This Eastern European soup (called kapusniak in Polish) is traditionally made with sauerkraut. To keep the sodium in check in this healthy recipe, we use fresh cabbage and save the sauerkraut for a deliciously salty-sour garnish.
Spicy Black Bean Soup
14
This healthy vegetarian bean soup recipe draws inspiration from Brazil's feijoada, a pork and black bean stew. Blackened jalapeños, fire-roasted tomatoes and smoked paprika give it plenty of flavor.
Grilled Leg of Lamb with Mint-Garlic Rub
New!
In this elegant lamb recipe perfect for entertaining, boneless leg of lamb gets a mint and garlic rub. The butterflied lamb cooks in record time and the varying thickness means some slices will be more done than others, so there's something for everyone. The recipe calls for a cut that's large enough to serve about 16 people and still have enough leftovers to make an awesome sandwich or pasta.
