Courtney Southwick, MS

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: San Antonio, Texas



Education: M.S. in Health Science, University of Texas at Tyler

- B.S in Biological Anthropology, University of Utah



Expertise: Health, nutrition, disease, diabetes

- Writes blogs about the history of medical science



Experience



Courtney Southwick is a freelance writer focusing on health, nutrition and disease. She holds a Master of Science in Health Science from the University of Texas at Tyler, and a Bachelor of Science in Biological Anthropology with an emphasis in health from the University of Utah. She has been published in Health, HealthNews, Livestrong and Clean Plates. She blogs about the history of medical science on her personal website.