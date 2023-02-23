Courtney Southwick, MS

Title: Contributing Writer

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Education: M.S. in Health Science, University of Texas at Tyler
- B.S in Biological Anthropology, University of Utah

Expertise: Health, nutrition, disease, diabetes
- Writes blogs about the history of medical science

Experience

Courtney Southwick is a freelance writer focusing on health, nutrition and disease. She holds a Master of Science in Health Science from the University of Texas at Tyler, and a Bachelor of Science in Biological Anthropology with an emphasis in health from the University of Utah. She has been published in Health, HealthNews, Livestrong and Clean Plates. She blogs about the history of medical science on her personal website.
