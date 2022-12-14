Courtney Mifsud
How Being Optimistic Can Actually Help You Live Longer, According to Science
Video
A sunny outlook doesn't just mean feeling happier in the present. Research has shown that being positive can help stave off disease and lead to a healthier, longer life. Plus, we have tips on how to help you be more optimistic.
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com