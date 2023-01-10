Cordialis Msora Kasago

Education: B.S. in Nutritional Sciences, California State University, Los Angeles

M.A. in African Studies, University of California, Los Angeles



Expertise: African nutrition, diet and lifestyle medicine, culinary medicine

- Master's degree in African Studies, with an emphasis in public health

- Member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics



Cordialis Msora Kasago is the founder of Maitano Nutrition & Lifestyle Medicine, a company that works to improve the health of people of African descent through diet and lifestyle changes.



An advocate for heritage foods and healthy cultural practices, Cordialis specializes in the prevention and treatment of chronic disease, family wellness and nutrition communications. She has worked extensively with diaspora communities and communities of color using traditional ingredients to create healthy lifestyles.



Cordialis is a former media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and frequently contributes to health publications, webinars and panels. She is a graduate of California State University, Los Angeles and earned a master's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. She is board certified in Lifestyle Medicine by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine and International Board of Lifestyle Medicine.