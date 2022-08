Christopher Mohr, Ph.D., R.D.

ContributorLouisville, KentuckyB.S., Penn State University; RD, University of Delaware; M.S., University of Massachusetts; Ph.D. in Exercise Physiology, University of PittsburghWell-being, nutrition- Owns Mohr Results, a well-being consulting company- Serves as a writer, spokesperson and public speaker on nutrition topicsChris Mohr, a registered dietitian and nutritionist with a Ph.D. in exercise physiology, has written about nutrition for more than 20 years. He has been an invited speaker around the world, including opportunities to speak at the White House and CIA.His writing has appeared in Runner's World, Better Homes and Gardens, Men's Health, Bicycling Magazine and EatingWell.Along with his wife Kara, he owns Mohr Results, a well-being consulting company. He has served as a consultant to media outlets and corporations, including Reebok, Johnson & Johnson, Gatorade, Nestlé and many others.Chris appears on TV shows as a nutritional guest expert, serves as an advisor for Men's Health magazine, contributes guest chapters to writers of fitness books, and is a member of the International Association of Culinary Professionals.