Christine Yu

Health and Fitness JournalistBrooklyn, New YorkB.A. in Art History, Columbia University; Master's Degree in Public Policy, Harvard UniversityHealth, fitness, nutrition, sports- A decade of experience as a health, fitness and science journalist- Yoga teacher who loves running, surfing and skiingChristine Yu is an award-winning journalist who has covered health, science, fitness and nutrition for nearly a decade.She currently contributes to a variety of health and fitness print and digital media outlets. Her writing has been featured in Family Circle, Outside Magazine, The Washington Post, Diabetic Living, Runner's World, WomensHealthMag.com, Women's Running, Columbia Medicine Magazine, Livestrong and other publications.She is currently writing the nonfiction book Up To Speed: The Groundbreaking Science of Women Athletes. Scheduled for a 2023 release, the book examines women in sports science and how their roles have been affected by marginalization.EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition, and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us