Christine Fiorentino

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Montclair, New Jersey



Education: M.A. in Elementary Education and Teaching, Saint Peter's University

- B.A. in English and Media Studies, Quinnipiac University



Expertise: Home cooking, wholesome and fresh comfort food, kitchen tips and tricks

- Completed digital food media coursework at the Institute of Culinary Education

- Member of Cherry Bombe, New York Women's Culinary Alliance and HeyMama



Experience



Christine Fiorentino is a home chef, food writer and on-camera personality. At 32, she made the bold decision to leave a decade-long teaching career to pursue her passion for cooking and food media full-time. She's the creator of Three Birds One Stove, a positive and inspiring space for home cooks, and has been featured in a number of lifestyle publications and shows, including Food Network, The Dr. Oz Show and Martha Stewart Living. Christine also creates content for digital and print publications like Southern Living, Apartment Therapy and Better Homes & Gardens.



Christine is energized by connecting with others through food and inspiring cooks of all levels to feel inspired, excited and confident about being in the kitchen. She believes food is love and brings us together like nothing else can, and she's just getting started!