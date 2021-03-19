Christine Byrne is a journalist, trained chef, and soon-to-be registered dietitian with a decade of experience in food media. She takes a weight-inclusive approach to nutrition and strives to share evidence-based information in a way that is inclusive and empathetic. She writes the Performance Plate column for Outside, and her work regularly appears in dozens of national outlets. Previously, she was a food editor at BuzzFeed and the digital features editor at Self Magazine. She lives in Raleigh, NC.