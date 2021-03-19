Christine Byrne

Christine Byrne is a journalist, trained chef, and soon-to-be registered dietitian with a decade of experience in food media. She takes a weight-inclusive approach to nutrition and strives to share evidence-based information in a way that is inclusive and empathetic. She writes the Performance Plate column for Outside, and her work regularly appears in dozens of national outlets. Previously, she was a food editor at BuzzFeed and the digital features editor at Self Magazine. She lives in Raleigh, NC.
What a Day of Eating on a SNAP Budget Looks Like
Article
Yes, it's possible to eat nutritious meals on a SNAP budget. But creating meals for less than $5 a day isn't easy, or even realistic for everyone.
4 Health Benefits of Pomegranates
Article
This juicy red fruit delivers antioxidants, fiber and more to help keep you healthy. Here's what the science says about why pomegranates are so good for you.
9 Easy Ways to Cut Sodium in Your Diet
Video
Eating a low-sodium diet can feel tough. Here are 9 easy ways to make it easier to lower the sodium in your diet.
7 Foods That Help Psoriatic Arthritis
Article
There's no cure for psoriatic arthritis, but these foods may help ease symptoms.
Is Licorice Root Healthy? Here's What the Science Says
Article
This love-it-or-hate-it ingredient has long been used as an herbal remedy for certain conditions. Here's what you need to know about licorice root and your health.
Health Benefits of Steel-Cut Oats
Article
Oatmeal is delicious, comforting and has some serious evidence-backed health benefits.
How to Protect Your Heart After Recovering from the Coronavirus
Article
A new study makes it clear that there's a lot we don't know about the coronavirus and long-term heart health. Here's what you need to know.
How to Eat Well When You Lose Your Sense of Taste or Smell
Video
Here's help maintaining a healthy diet even when your sense of taste or smell is altered.
Is There Such a Thing as Good Carbs and Bad Carbs?
Article
Not all carbs are created equal, but that doesn't mean they're good or bad.
What Is Inulin and What Should I Eat to Get More of It?
Video
This soluble fiber is gaining popularity, but not all sources are created equal.
Health Benefits of Coconut Water
Video
This trendy beverage isn't magic, but it can help keep you hydrated.
What Is Jicama and What Are the Health Benefits?
Video
This sweet, crunchy vegetable is great for snacks and salads. Here's what you need to know about jicama.
You Don't Need to Worry About a Food Shortage in 2020
Article
As long as you follow health expert guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19, a food shortage is highly unlikely.
Chicory Root Is a Gut Healthy Plant That Can Mimic Coffee
Article
Chicory is showing up everywhere, from coffee to packaged foods. Here's what you need to know about it.
What Is Bulletproof Coffee and Is It Healthy?
Video
Stirring butter into your coffee sounds delicious, but the supposed health benefits are questionable.
The Best Egg Substitutes for Every Type of Recipe
Video
Whether you're vegan or just don't have eggs on hand, there are plenty of ingredients you can substitute for an egg.
Is Bone Broth Good for You?
Video
It's being touted as a wellness cure-all, but is bone broth really that different from regular old stock?
What Is Ghee? Is It Healthier Than Butter?
Article
Ghee is gaining popularity in certain diet communities, thanks to its lack of milk solids. But, it it healthy?
What Is Ketosis?
Video
The keto diet is more popular than ever, but what is it, exactly? And, is it good for you?
Are Potatoes Healthy?
Article
This starchy vegetable is one of the most versatile kitchen staples around. Here's how it fits into a healthy diet.
10 Things That Can Happen When You Give Up Dieting for Good
Video
When you ditch the diet mentality, you might find that you're more able to trust yourself and live in the present.
7 "Healthy" Food Rules Dietitians Never Follow
Article
There's so much healthy eating advice out there, but not all of it is worth heeding.
11 Healthy Meal Prep Staples You Can Order Online
Article
Cut down your weekly grocery haul by having these staples delivered straight to your door.
The Best and Worst Foods to Eat for Acid Reflux
Article
Managing acid reflux is about portion sizes, meal timing and eating a balanced diet. Here's how to do it.
Does Sparkling Water Make You Bloated?
Video
Bubbly water is a refreshing, healthy swap for soda. But is there such a thing as too much?
