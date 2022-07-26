Charlie Foster

The roasted pepper and corn salsa that tops this gorgeous tomato salad has a kick from the tart sherry vinegar and moderately spicy and fruity Aleppo pepper. Red-wine vinegar and ground ancho chile are good alternatives. Grill some chicken, fish or other protein along with the corn for an easy summer dinner.
This basic braised pork shoulder recipe is a great foundation for all sorts of meals. Try it in creamy pasta, stuffed into a sandwich with provolone and peppers or on top of a pizza.