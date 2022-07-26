Charlie Foster
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Charred Corn & Pepper Salsa
The roasted pepper and corn salsa that tops this gorgeous tomato salad has a kick from the tart sherry vinegar and moderately spicy and fruity Aleppo pepper. Red-wine vinegar and ground ancho chile are good alternatives. Grill some chicken, fish or other protein along with the corn for an easy summer dinner.
Red Wine-Braised Pork
This basic braised pork shoulder recipe is a great foundation for all sorts of meals. Try it in creamy pasta, stuffed into a sandwich with provolone and peppers or on top of a pizza.
