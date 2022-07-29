Chandra Ram
Fish Tacos with Preserved Grapefruit Salsa
These easy fish tacos feature grapefruit in two ways: a preserved paste and fresh grapefruit segments to make a complex salsa.
Cauliflower Rigatoni with Preserved Orange Tapenade
In this cauliflower rigatoni recipe, an olive-orange tapenade adds bright, herbaceous flavor.
Preserved Lime Soda
1
Salt-lime soda is a popular drink in India. It's tart and refreshing, making it an excellent alcohol-free cocktail.
Roast Chicken with Fennel & Preserved Lemon
The flavors in this spice rub are reminiscent of Italian gremolata.
Coriander-Citrus Olive Oil Cake
In this citrus olive oil cake, coriander seeds add a complementary floral note.
Preserved Citrus Paste
6
Citrus paste uses the whole fruit to create an acidic, bright spread that can be used in tacos, pasta and more.
