Catherine Jessee

Inspired by the flavors of French onion soup, crispy, tender potatoes get topped with sweet caramelized onions and shredded Gruyère for a savory bite. These potatoes make a tasty side dish or appetizer that's sure to impress.
a recipe photo of the Frozen Lemon Ginger Shots with one popped out of an ice try and in a mug, getting hot water poured over it
When hot water is poured over these frozen lemon-ginger-turmeric ice cubes, they melt to create a soothing hot beverage that's perfect for cold and flu season. Both ginger and turmeric are packed with anti-inflammatory compounds, which have been shown to support immunity. Bright, strong and punchy, you'll want to sip on this beverage all day long.