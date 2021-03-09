Casey Barber

Casey Barber is a food writer, illustrator and photographer; author of the cookbooks “Pierogi Love: New Takes on an Old-World Comfort Food” and “Classic Snacks Made from Scratch: 70 Homemade Versions of Your Favorite Brand-Name Treats”; and editor of the website Good. Food. Stories. When she’s not road-tripping across the U.S., Casey lives in New Jersey with her husband, two hungry cats, and a freezer full of sour cherries.
Whipped Shamrock Shake
Like the first sighting of a robin, a pale green minty Shamrock Shake is an annual reminder that spring is on its way. And when you make a homemade version of this fast-food favorite with real ice cream, milk and a refreshing hint of peppermint, you'll feel even more invigorated for the change of season. It's magically delicious that way!
Spiked Vanilla Latte
Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.
Hot Butterbeer Cocktail
Based on the classic hot buttered rum, this cocktail gets its richness from a saucepan of homemade butterscotch. Don't be intimidated by the process—it's easier than you think. When blended with seltzer, the sweet sauce magically bubbles up into a warming concoction you'll want to drink all winter long.
Chai Hot Toddy
At its heart, a hot toddy is comfort in a mug—a cozy cold-weather sipper that keeps the chill at bay. In this version, chai spices like cinnamon, cloves and cardamom, along with a dash of spiced rum, give the drink even more of a warming feel. Feel free to substitute a more traditional bourbon in place of the rum and to adjust the level of tart lemon to your liking.
Sea Salt & Caramel Hot Chocolate Bombs
Rich caramel, crunchy sea salt and luscious milk chocolate combine in this homemade hot chocolate bomb. If you love caramel truffles, you'll swoon for this treat.
Peppermint White Hot Chocolate Bombs
Make your holiday hot chocolate even more festive with these homemade hot chocolate bombs. They're fun to look at and even more fun (and tasty) to drink around a roaring fire!
Hot Chocolate Bombs
What's fun, tasty and round all over? Hot chocolate bombs are the magical way to enjoy your favorite warming winter beverage. With a little practice, you can make them easily at home with this method.
Creamy Cauliflower-Jalapeño Popper Dip
Creamy, cheesy and tangy—this super-easy warm dip has everything you love about jalapeño poppers without the individual prep work. And it's better for you, thanks to the riced cauliflower stirred into every spoonful. Adjust the level of heat to your tastes with either mild or spicy pickled jalapeños. If you prefer smaller pieces of the hot pepper, feel free to chop the jalapeños.
Big-Batch Hot Bourbon Cocktail with Maple & Apple Cider
Grab a mug and get all the flavors of fall—apple, maple and spices—in this warm mulled cider cocktail. And this version, with a hint of ginger liqueur for extra spice, is just as enjoyable whether you're sipping it around a bonfire or on your couch with a cozy blanket. It's like a New England autumn evening in drinkable form. If you'd like to make this alcohol-free for a family gathering and spike each glass individually, add 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) bourbon and 1/2 ounce (1 tablespoon) ginger liqueur to each cup of mulled cider.
Mint-Chocolate Whipped Iced Coffee
The cool and creamy combination of chocolate and mint is what keeps us unwrapping another Andes candy or sneaking just one more Thin Mint cookie. With this simple Frappuccino-inspired recipe, your coffee can be just as much of a treat—and still not too sweet. Use any type of milk or whipped cream, including nondairy options, for this recipe. Any way you blend it, this icy mint-chocolate whipped coffee will give you thrills and chills.
Whipped Frozen Cherry Limeade
How can you possibly make whipped frozen limeade even more refreshing? Add tart cherry juice to the mix! This homemade slushie tastes like summer in a glass. Add a splash of half-and-half or your favorite nondairy creamer to give it a soft serve-style spin, or leave it plain to evoke an old-time cherry-lime rickey. And while bottled tart cherry juice is perfect for this drink, if you have fresh cherry juice from picking your own fruit, feel free to use it here! Either way, this homemade refresher will make your summer even sunnier.
