Casey Barber

Like the first sighting of a robin, a pale green minty Shamrock Shake is an annual reminder that spring is on its way. And when you make a homemade version of this fast-food favorite with real ice cream, milk and a refreshing hint of peppermint, you'll feel even more invigorated for the change of season. It's magically delicious that way!
Turn your usual coffee pick-me-up into a real warm-me-up with a touch of vanilla and a splash of booze. The recipe is highly adaptable to what you have on hand, though you can find vanilla sugar at many specialty grocery stores or online. If you don't have an espresso machine at home, just brew coffee at double strength as a substitute.
Based on the classic hot buttered rum, this cocktail gets its richness from a saucepan of homemade butterscotch. Don't be intimidated by the process—it's easier than you think. When blended with seltzer, the sweet sauce magically bubbles up into a warming concoction you'll want to drink all winter long.