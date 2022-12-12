Carrie Myers

Title: Quality Team Update Editor



Location: Lisbon, New Hampshire



Education: B.S. in Exercise Science and Health Education, Plymouth State University



Expertise: Disease prevention, nutrition, exercise, food, gut health, cardiovascular health, intuitive eating, pregnancy, postpartum, menopause, women's health, sleep, stress, self-care



- Pursuing a master's degree in health psychology at Northcentral University

- Certified master life and health coach



Experience



Carrie Myers is a portfolio entrepreneur with more than 30 years of experience in the health and wellness space. As a freelance writer and editor, Carrie has worked for both consumer and trade print and online publications. She's been quoted in several articles as a health and fitness expert. Carrie is also a certified life and wellness coach and exercise physiologist, and the founder of CarrieMichele Co., a lifestyle company that helps women create lives they love where they can be authentic.