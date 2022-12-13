carrie-havranek
carrie-havranek
Carrie Havranek
Carrie Havranek has been writing and editing for over 20 years, with a focus on food, travel, and wellness.
Highlights
Author, Tasting Pennsylvania, 2019
Food writer and editor, culinary instructor, recipe developer for 10+ years
Contributor to numerous publications, including Edible Philly and the Kitchn, and has developed and edited recipes for Simply Recipes, Lehigh Valley Style, and Clean Plates Omnimedia.
Experience
While Carrie is a freelance contributor to publications like the Kitchn, Frommer's, and Edible Philly, she has also worked as Associate Editor for Simply Recipes and written a bimonthly restaurant column for Lehigh Valley Style.
Havranek published her first cookbook in 2019, called Tasting Pennsylvania. It includes over one hundred recipes from professional kitchens all over the state. She has written recipes and articles for her own website, the Dharma Kitchen, since 2014. Here is where Havranek combines her love for cooking, wellness, and yoga.
