Carolyn Malcoun

Crushed plantains add flavor and flair to this chicken tender recipe. Using a rack to cook these baked chicken tenders ensures they get crispy on all sides without a soggy bit in sight.
Advertisement
The simplest way to make artichokes: cook them whole and eat your way to the tender heart leaf-by-leaf. And they cook up in less than 10 minutes in the microwave!
We could eat it by the spoonful.
With just five simple steps, you'll have a bowl of warm and hearty deliciousness.
Lentils and rice have been served together across the Middle East for centuries; they make a nutritious and satisfying vegetarian meal. This Instant Pot version is inspired by Lebanese mujadara, a variation that combines lentils, rice and caramelized onions.
Jamaican jerk chicken is traditionally marinated at least overnight and then grilled low and slow for fall-apart tenderness. Here, we coat chicken in store-bought seasoning but cook it in a pan for a faster version. Searing pineapple caramelizes its natural sugars and releases some of its juices—making for a more flavorful salsa that plays beautifully with the seasoning on the chicken.