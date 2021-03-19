Carolyn Malcoun

Carolyn Malcoun is EatingWell's food editor. She loves finding stories about cool farmers and chefs to feature in the magazine. When Vermont isn't blanketed in snow, she's likely in her garden pretending to be a homesteader, exploring new breweries or hiking with her husband, daughter and two dogs.

Plantain-Crusted Chicken Tenders with Mango Dipping Sauce
Crushed plantains add flavor and flair to this chicken tender recipe. Using a rack to cook these baked chicken tenders ensures they get crispy on all sides without a soggy bit in sight.
Steamed Artichokes with Lemon-Basil Aioli
The simplest way to make artichokes: cook them whole and eat your way to the tender heart leaf-by-leaf. And they cook up in less than 10 minutes in the microwave!
Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette
We could eat it by the spoonful.
How to Make the Best Chicken Soup, According to Our Test Kitchen
With just five simple steps, you'll have a bowl of warm and hearty deliciousness.
Instant-Pot Mujadara
Lentils and rice have been served together across the Middle East for centuries; they make a nutritious and satisfying vegetarian meal. This Instant Pot version is inspired by Lebanese mujadara, a variation that combines lentils, rice and caramelized onions.
Jerk-Spiced Chicken with Charred Pineapple Salsa
Jamaican jerk chicken is traditionally marinated at least overnight and then grilled low and slow for fall-apart tenderness. Here, we coat chicken in store-bought seasoning but cook it in a pan for a faster version. Searing pineapple caramelizes its natural sugars and releases some of its juices—making for a more flavorful salsa that plays beautifully with the seasoning on the chicken.
Vegetarian Mushroom Paprikash
Meaning “with paprika” in Hungarian, paprikash is a creamy spiced stew traditionally made with meat. We’ve chosen mushrooms to give this vegetarian paprikash a hearty bite. Using a mix of varieties gives you a good spectrum of textures and flavors.
Creamed Cabbage & Sauerkraut with Rye Breadcrumbs
Hot Hungarian paprika gives this casserole subtle heat but you could use sweet instead. Adding sauerkraut to the mix adds bites of salty tangy flavor throughout. Try leftovers layered with turkey, Swiss and Russian dressing on a panini for a Reuben-inspired sandwich.
Mashed Potato & Roots Casserole
Rutabaga and/or celeriac give this casserole a more nuanced flavor, but you could also use turnips or kohlrabi—or make it with all potatoes instead.
Cheesy Green Bean Casserole
If green bean casserole is a must-have in your family at Thanksgiving but you’re, well, ready for a change, give this cheesy version a whirl.
Honeynut Squash Casserole with Sage Marshmallow Topping
This honeynut squash recipe is bound to satisfy anyone at your Thanksgiving table. Once only available to chefs, honeynut squash (think: super-sweet butternuts) are now sold at farmers’ markets and some grocery stores in the fall.
Apple-Cranberry Stuffing
Make this stuffing with an apple variety that holds its shape rather than turns to sauce during the cooking process, so there will be tender bites of fruit throughout. Honeycrisp, Granny Smith or Pink Lady are all easy-to-find options.
Corn Pudding with Bacon & Rosemary
Corn pudding is a Southern favorite, often made with canned creamed corn. We prefer the texture of frozen corn, which we pair with crème fraîche for its creaminess and tang.
Chicken Tacos with Brussels Sprouts
To add a variety of textures to these chicken tacos, we poach the chicken to keep it super-tender and moist while broiling the Brussels for a crisp mix-in. The creamy sauce rounds out the combo.
How to Freeze Leftovers to Enjoy at a Later Date
Learn how to prep your food for the freezer with these easy tips.
No-Peel Slow-Cooker Marinara Sauce
Store-bought pasta sauce just can't compare to homemade marinara--and the slow cooker makes marinara from scratch much easier. This fresh tomato recipe was developed to preserve the summer bounty from your garden or farmers' market; it freezes well for up to 6 months so you can pull out pasta or pizza sauce anytime. Keeping the skins on makes it even easier, plus they contain pectin, which helps thicken the sauce.
13 Easy-to-Grow Vegetables and Herbs
Eat and enjoy these tasty vegetables and herbs from your garden.
How to Freeze Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
Got extra produce? Just freeze it! Here's how to freeze fresh fruits and vegetables so they'll last much longer.
Making Irish Soda Bread Is a Fun & Easy Project to Do with Your Kids
Bake up some skillet Irish Soda Bread with your kids using these easy step-by-step instructions.
How to Poach an Egg
This easy technique is the best way to poach eggs, guaranteeing perfectly cooked eggs every time.
Store-Bought Cauliflower Products We Love
Eat your veggies and save time. These 6 cauliflower products passed our Test Kitchen taste test and deserve a spot in your grocery cart.
The Only Stir-Fry Recipe You Need
Stir-frying is a healthy way to get a veggie-packed dinner on the table fast. Start with your favorite stir-fry sauce, then mix and match ingredients to create a custom stir-fry in 30 minutes—or less!
DIY Easy Flavored Ice Cubes
With all sorts of shapes, sizes and add-ins, ice cubes have gone designer. Here’s some inspiration to bring the trend home and make your own flavored ice cubes.
How to Get the Most Out of Your CSA
Here's how to find & join a vegetable CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) and 5 tips for getting the most out of your CSA veggies.
Infuse Your Summer Cocktails with Garden-Fresh Flavors
Want to shake up your cocktail routine? Try infusing your drinks with herbs, fruit, flowers and veggies for something truly special. Here are some tips, plus recipe ideas to try.
