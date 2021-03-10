Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN is a culinary dietitian and creator of "The Dinner Shift," a food-rule free website dedicated to helping families get dinner on the table with weeknight-friendly recipes, simple meal planning and meal prep basics. When she’s not creating content for her own site, grocery shopping or washing a million dishes, Carolyn teaches higher ed nutrition and develops and photographs recipes and nutrition-related content for clients. She calls Cleveland, Ohio home along with her in-house recipe critics, her husband, Kyle, and their two boys, Caleb and Ezra.
Chicken Sausage & Spinach Quiche
Rating: Unrated
New!
Using precooked chicken sausage cuts way down on prep time. Plus, there are so many varieties available to add layers of flavor. Italian, apple-flavored or breakfast-style varieties all pair well with the spinach in this quiche.
Advertisement
Asparagus & Feta Quiche
Rating: Unrated
New!
Quickly steaming asparagus in the microwave keeps it bright green and prevents it from becoming mushy in the quiche. For another simple flavor boost, look for feta seasoned with Mediterranean herbs.
Caramelized Onion & Mushroom Quiche
Rating: Unrated
New!
Onions and mushrooms are classic quiche ingredients. To make the most of these vegetables and build big flavor fast, sauté sliced red onion and cremini mushrooms until golden brown (about 10 minutes) before adding them to the pie crust.
How to Prep 5-Ingredient Quiches for Brunch in 15 Minutes or Less
Video
These quiches look fancy but require less than 15 minutes of prep time, to help make your brunch (or breakfast, lunch or dinner) easy and delicious.
Peanut Zoodles with Edamame
Rating: Unrated
New!
A package of fresh zucchini noodles gets tossed with shelled edamame and store-bought peanut sauce in these 5-minute, no-cook vegetable noodle bowls. Because prepared sauces and dressings are commonly high in sodium, scan the label and opt for those that contain 150 mg sodium or less per tablespoon.
3-Ingredient Chicken Caesar Flatbread
Rating: Unrated
New!
A frozen cauliflower-based pizza crust becomes the crispy base for this no-fuss flatbread. Pick up a Caesar-style salad kit to save yourself the hassle of needing to buy lots of other ingredients (everything's included in the kit!), and use rotisserie chicken breast to simplify prep even more.
3-Ingredient Sweet Potato & Brussels Sprout Hash with Chicken Sausage
Rating: Unrated
New!
Apple-flavored chicken sausage adds flavor and protein in this quick dinner hash that uses a bag of shaved Brussels sprouts as its hearty, high-fiber base. Steaming the cubed sweet potatoes in the microwave cuts way down on total cook time.
3-Ingredient Roasted Red Pepper Soup with Chickpeas
Rating: Unrated
New!
Boxed blended soups are the perfect canvas for simple stir-ins to make them more substantial and satisfying. Here, roasted red pepper soup is jazzed up with canned chickpeas and fresh baby spinach for a fast, comforting meal.
Advertisement
3-Ingredient Green Goddess White Bean Salad
Rating: Unrated
New!
Bagged salad and slaw blends are great shortcut ingredients for adding variety without needing to wash and chop lots of different vegetables. Toss a kale-and-broccoli slaw mix with canned white beans and yogurt-based green goddess dressing for a crunchy main-dish salad in minutes.
3-Ingredient Goat Cheese Pasta with Broccoli
Rating: Unrated
New!
Swap out regular pasta for pasta made with chickpeas and you'll more than triple the fiber and double the protein in this simple, satisfying dish. Be sure to save some of the pasta water to make a sauce. Feel free to use frozen broccoli in a pinch (you can blanch the broccoli in the same water you use to cook the pasta).
Black Bean Fajita Skillet
Rating: Unrated
New!
You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics like salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.
Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Soup with Chickpea Croutons
Rating: Unrated
New!
Bulk up boxed butternut squash soup with frozen cauliflower florets, then top off your bowl with crispy chickpea snacks for major crunch (look for them near the dried fruit and nuts at your grocery store). This impressively easy dinner comes together with just those three ingredients, not including salt, pepper and oil. Because prepared soups are typically higher in sodium, look for light or reduced-sodium versions of your favorites.
Lentil Curry with Cauliflower Rice
Rating: Unrated
New!
Combine precooked lentils (often located in the produce section of your grocery store) with an Indian-style simmer sauce for a super-fast and flavorful curry. Serving it over riced cauliflower bumps up the vegetable count and keeps carb servings in check. This 3-ingredient dinner (not counting salt, pepper and oil) is really as easy as it gets. To be mindful of the salt, look for simmer sauces with less than or close to 350 mg sodium per ¼-cup serving.
3-Ingredient Diabetes Dinners That Start with Pantry Staples
Article
It's doesn't take much to create a dinner that's both delicious and helps to keep your diabetes in check! These easy 3-ingredient dinners (not including salt, pepper and oil) start with pantry staples and use additional flavor packed ingredients to create some amazing meals.
3-Ingredient Mediterranean Dinners That Start with Pantry Staples
Article
These simple dinner ideas prove you don't need lots of ingredients or time to plate up a healthy and delicious Mediterranean-style meal.
Advertisement
The Best Way to Clean Greasy Food Stains Out of Clothes
Article
Save your clothes from oil splatters and grease stains with a few household products and a bit of patience.
3-Ingredient Diabetes Dinners for Two
Article
Dinner is ready in under 15 minutes with these super-simple meal ideas that call for less than a handful of ingredients.
10 Foods You Should Eat Every Week to Lose Weight
Video
Including these tasty, satisfying staples throughout the week can supercharge your weight-loss efforts.
How to Pack a Healthy School Lunch During the Coronavirus Pandemic
Video
If your child is headed back into the classroom this fall, consider these simple tips for sending them with a healthy packed lunch. Plus, see our shopping list essentials for safely heading back to school.
The Key to The Most Organized Kitchen Yet are These Nifty Containers
Article
Maximize your kitchen space in style with these practical and versatile storage solutions from the creators of The Home Edit.
The 5 Best Savory Snacks from Trader Joe’s
Article
Munch on these snacks when you get an afternoon craving.
Simple Meal-Prep Steps You Can do on Sunday to Make for a More Productive Week
Video
Set yourself up for a week of healthy, easy meals with a bit of weekend prep that won't require hours in the kitchen.
Advertisement
How to Make Coffee Shop Drinks at Home with a Healthy Spin
Video
Cue up the mellow jazz and grab your favorite coffee beans. It's easier than you think to brew healthy, coffee shop favorites at home.
These 3-Ingredient No-Cook Dinners Are Perfect for Summer
Article
Step away from the stove with these pan-free meals.
5 Easy Ideas to Turn Ramen Noodles from College Dorm Food to Healthy, Adult Dinners
Article
These simple tweaks elevate packaged ramen into a nutritious and delicious bowl of noodles.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com