Caroline Fennessy Campion

These muffins get a double punch of coconut flavor from coconut flour in the batter and a sprinkle of shredded coconut on top.
Roasted sweet potato gives these biscuits their moist texture and orange hue.
This festive brunch dish is perfect for when you have to feed a crowd and want to get some of the preparation out of the way the night before. It will fill your kitchen with the smell of spices and pumpkin while it's baking, bringing people to the table without you even having to ask.
Labneh is a strained yogurt that's so thick you can spread it. If you can't find it, use Greek yogurt. Or make your own labneh: Line a fine-mesh sieve with four layers of cheesecloth and place over a bowl deep enough to leave 2 inches between the bottom of the sieve and the bowl. Mix 1 1/2 cups whole-milk plain Greek yogurt with 1/4 tsp. salt and pour into the sieve. Refrigerate until very thick, 8 to 12 hours.
Unlike the wan concoction found at your airport lounge, this mix packs a punch with a good slug of hot sauce and tangy pickle juice.
A breakfast salad is a fresh, delicious way to start your day with ample veggies. This recipe gets a hearty twist with additions like cabbage and feta. For brunch guests, put the components out buffet-style so they can build their own bowls.
Skip the cleanse and eat this instead. Packed with veggies, avocado and seeds, this healthy salad recipe is bursting with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Everything can be prepared ahead of time except the avocado. If you love beets, shred one raw and add it to the salad for extra color, crunch and flavor. Excerpted from The Dinner Plan by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion, published by ABRAMS © 2017.
Many scampi recipes involve cooking the shrimp with the other ingredients. You can do that here, too, but the benefit of cooking the shrimp separately is twofold: it's easier not to overcook them, and you can whisk in the butter to create a smooth, emulsified sauce. Serve as an appetizer or as a main course with rice, orzo or your favorite grain, spooning the garlicky sauce over everything. It's also great with crusty bread. Excerpted from The Dinner Plan by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion, published by ABRAMS © 2017.
This vegetarian bean burrito recipe is perfect any time of day, from breakfast (add a scrambled egg) to a late-night snack. It's also ideal for days when you need an energy boost to get through a draining event like a soccer tournament or a marathon meeting. Bonus: You can wrap it in foil and eat it on the go. Excerpted from The Dinner Plan by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion, published by ABRAMS © 2017.