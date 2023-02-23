Carlos C. Olaechea
Title: Contributing Writer
Location: Hollywood, Florida
Education: B.A. in Sociology and Anthropology, Florida International University
- M.L.A. in Gastronomy, Boston University
Expertise: Food culture, foodways, the Americas
- Graduate certificate in Sustainable Tourism Development from Boston University Metropolitan College
- 20+ years' experience in food writing
Experience
Carlos C. Olaechea has over 20 years of experience writing exclusively about food. He has been published in numerous American media outlets, along with academic publications. In addition to writing, he is a traveling guest lecturer, presenter and instructor focusing on foodways, cooking and culinary tourism.
Carlos is proudly neurodivergent and is passionate about educating others on neurodivergence, spreading awareness about the unique challenges we face, and advocating for reasonable accommodations in the workplace.
