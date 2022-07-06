Bruce Aidells
Title: Cooking Instructor and Writer
Location: Berkeley, California
Education: Ph.D. in Biology, University of California, Santa Cruz
Expertise: Recipe writing, grilling, smoking, charcuterie and salumi
- 25 years as a food writer and author of 11 cookbooks
- Founder of Aidells Sausage Company
Experience
Bruce Aidells, often referred to as the "sausage king" or "meat guru," has 25 years of food writing experience. He is a nationally recognized expert on meat cookery, the founder of the Aidells Sausage Company, and a popular TV personality hosting his own show, Good Cookin' with Bruce Aidells, on the LiveWell Network. His writing has appeared in Bon Appétit, Sunset, Real Food, Food & Wine, Gourmet, Cooking Light, Cooking Pleasures, Epicurious, Fine Cooking and other publications and websites.
Bruce claims he learned how to cook by watching Julia Child on TV and reading every cookbook he could find. Since then, he's written or co-written 11 cookbooks, two of which were nominated for James Beard awards and one of which received the IACP Julia Child award for Best Single Subject Cookbook.
He is the founder of the Aidells sausage brand, teaches online cooking classes, and is a popular guest chef and speaker.
His interests include food production and sustainability, artisan and specialty food niche product development, and new product recipe concept prototypes and development.
