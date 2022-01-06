Britney Victoria Alston

Britney Alston is a recipe developer, food writer and cooking instructor. She completed her diploma in plant-based culinary arts from Le Cordon Bleu London and studied nutrition abroad as well, at the University of Winchester. Prior to joining the Test Kitchen at Dotdash Meredith, Britney created food and nutrition content for online publications. She also continues to teach weekly cooking classes to individuals looking to learn healthy eating habits and techniques. Britney loves traveling and trying different healthy foods around the globe.