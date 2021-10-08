Brierley Horton, M.S., RD

Brierley is a dietitian nutritionist, content creator and strategist, and avid mental health advocate. She is co-host and co-creator of the Happy Eating Podcast, a podcast that breaks down the connection between food and mental wellness. Brierley previously served as Food & Nutrition Director for Cooking Light magazine and the Nutrition Editor at EatingWell magazine. She holds a master's degree in Nutrition Communications from the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University. Her work regularly appears in EatingWell, Better Homes & Gardens, Livestrong.com and TheKitchn.
Staying healthy and keeping your immune system in tip-top shape is top of mind for many of us, especially this time of year. And when it comes to supporting our health, natural (aka complementary and alternative medicine) is a route we like to explore. Read on for 8 ways to naturally fuel your immune system.
With so much misinformation out there around COVID-19 and vaccinations, in addition to health and wellness information in general, it's more important than ever to make sure what you're reading is actually true and credible. There are six ways to tell if the nutrition and health information you're reading online is trustworthy.
If you're trying to lose weight, protein is a key nutrient—and especially at dinner. We asked a dietitian to round up a list of the best proteins to add to your dinner. Plus, find recipes to turn each protein into a delicious meal.
Why should you, or shouldn't you, consider vaccinating your kids for COVID-19? Are some children better candidates for the vaccine than others? We got answers from two pediatric specialists. Plus, get tips on how to keep unvaccinated kids healthy.
The best sunscreen, according to dermatologists, is the one that you will actually wear. But with so many choices, how do you choose a sunscreen? We break it down: physical or mineral sunscreens vs. chemical sunscreens; the SPF number you should be wearing. Plus, lotion, spray, stick and powder sunscreen recs!
Where does collagen come from? Why is it so popular? And how do you shop for a good collagen powder? You've got questions—and we've got answers. Plus, the 5 best collagen peptide powders to buy from a registered dietitian nutritionist.
Can what you eat really improve your mental wellness? Indeed, certain foods and nutrients have the potential to improve your mental health—and even serve as a compliment to therapy for depression and anxiety if those are conditions you experience. Here are 5 foods to focus on for mental wellness.