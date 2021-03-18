Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD is the Test Kitchen & Editorial Operations Manager at EatingWell Magazine in Shelburne, VT. She oversees the development, production and nutrition analysis of 500+ recipes per year as well as helping manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Breana has a master’s degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu London, a Wine Spirit & Education Trust trained sommelier and is a registered dietitian.