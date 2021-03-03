Bill Millholland
Red Lentil Soup with Saffron
6
This hearty red lentil soup uses spices common in Persian cuisine: turmeric, cumin and saffron. Enjoy it with a warm baguette or steamed rice.
Bouillabaisse
New!
In this simplified version of bouillabaisse, prepared fish stock saves time without sacrificing flavor.
Saffranskaka (Saffron Cake)
New!
Saffranskaka, or saffron cake, is often served for a morning or afternoon break in Sweden.
Saffron Chicken Korma
1
Layers of spices including cardamom, coriander, cinnamon, saffron and more flavor this yogurt- braised chicken, a spin on the Mughlai Indian dish. Serve with basmati rice or naan.
Spring Salad with Pickled Shallot & Avocado
New!
Quick-pickling the shallot tames its sharpness while preserving its crunch. Instead of pouring the pickling liquid down the drain, we use it to make a flavorful vinaigrette for this spring salad.
Crispy Salt & Vinegar Potatoes
New!
This simple side riffs on the traditional pub combination of fries and malt vinegar. They are roasted to perfection, which gives a delicious crispy exterior.
Poulet au Vinaigre (Chicken in Vinegar)
1
This classic French dish is typically made with a cut-up whole chicken. But using just one part of the bird, in this case thighs, ensures that the pieces are done at the same time. Serve this saucy braise with mashed potatoes.
Spring Vegetable Minestra with Mint & Basil Pistou
New!
If you don't already stash Parmesan rinds in your freezer, look for them at a supermarket with a specialty cheese section—ask for them if they're not prepackaged. You'll need six to eight rinds.
Strawberry-Basil Shrub Cocktail
New!
A shrub is a fruit syrup made with vinegar, and it's been used for centuries to preserve seasonal fruit. You can make a refreshing cocktail with it, as we do here, or try a splash in a glass of seltzer to make your own craft soda.
Salmon Ceviche with Vinegar, Apple & Fennel
New!
Here we swap vinegar for the lime juice traditionally used to make ceviche throughout Latin America. Serve with crispy rye crackers or vegetables.
Roasted Spring Carrots in Agrodolce
New!
Agrodolce is a sticky sweet-sour Italian sauce made from vinegar and honey. Spoon it over roasted vegetables or grilled meats for a pop of flavor. A fruit vinegar gives it extra depth.
