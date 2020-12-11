Betty Gold

Betty Gold is the Senior Food Editor for Well+Good, where she oversees food and nutrition content for the brand. Prior to Well+Good, she was Senior Digital Food Editor at Real Simple, Senior Editor and Product Analyst at Good Housekeeping and spent time working with the James Beard Foundation, Bon Appetit, Food Network Magazine and The Martha Stewart Show. Betty holds a degree in Food Studies & Nutrition from New York University. When she's not writing articles (and drinking wine in the name of "work research"), you can find her running, cycling, and chasing a Golden Retriever puppy around New York City.