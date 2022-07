Betsy Andrews

: Contributing Editor: New York, New York: B.A. in English Language and Literature, University of Pennsylvania: Food, wine, spirits, environment, adventure- Former New York Times columnist- Award-winning food and travel journalistBetsy Andrews is an award-winning journalist and a contributing editor for Food & Wine and EatingWell. She has written extensively on food, drink and travel topics. Her work has appeared in Travel & Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, EatingWell, SevenFifty Daily, VinePair, Plate, Liquor.com and other publications and websites.Previously she was an editor-at-large for Organic Life, a senior editor for Zagat and executive editor for Saveur. She was a New York Times columnist for the "$25 and Under" column for almost five years.She received the 2021 Thomas Lowell Award in Culinary Travel Writing and is a James Beard Foundation and IACP award nominee.EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us