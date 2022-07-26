Beth Lipton

These savory muffin-like quinoa bites are low in carbs and a good source of protein--plus we love their cheesy flavor.
Advertisement
Easy homemade cauliflower rice stands in for arborio rice in this healthy vegetable-based risotto, reducing both the calories and carbs in this comforting dish. To make this a vegetarian meal, use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.
These no-cook energy bites keep well in the fridge or freezer and are easy to grab on the go for a healthy snack.
Thanks to a mix of pumpkin, sunflower, hemp and chia seeds, these healthy snack bars are packed with protein, fiber, minerals and healthy fats. Because these bars pack well, they're great for taking along on all-day adventures.
The homemade balsamic reduction is the key to this healthy grilled eggplant and summer squash salad. It's easy to make but watch the vinegar as it reduces; it can burn easily. If you have any left over, drizzle it on strawberries.