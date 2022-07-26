Beth-Ann Bove

Grilled vegetables add a layer of rich, complex flavors to the popular Middle Eastern salad of bulgur and herbs. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread or use as a sandwich filling.
In this healthy turkey burger recipe, lean ground turkey stands in for ground beef, and mushrooms are added to produce a thick and uncommonly juicy, flavorful turkey burger. An easy, lightened mayo sauce provides the perfect accent.
Guaranteed crowd-pleasers, these wraps are perfect for leftover grilled chicken. The distinctive salty flavor from the fish sauce is balanced by fresh mint and lemon juice.