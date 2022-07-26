This pickling liquid gives bright flavor to carrots—try it with green beans or peppers as well. Serve these pickled carrots alongside Koji-Brined Pork Shoulder for a bright, acidic side dish.
Shio koji is a fermented mixture of grain inoculated with mold (koji), water and salt that is used in marinades and brines. Chef Ben Bebenroth of Cleveland's Spice Catering loves how it gives this pork shoulder recipe funky umami flavor, while also helping to tenderize the meat. Miso, which also contains koji, is an easier-to-find substitute. Serve with Ginger Pickled Carrots (see Associated Recipe)--their acidity balances the richness of the dish.
While spinach is a good leafy substitute for the sorrel in this salad, Ben Bebenroth, chef and owner of Cleveland's farm-to-table Spice Catering, sometimes uses thinly sliced raw rhubarb to mimic sorrel's tangy flavor in this summer squash salad.
This pie has everything you love about the classic bonfire treat--a graham cracker crust, smooth milk chocolate filling and a pillowy, toasty meringue that evokes all the feels of marshmallows--without getting smoke in your eyes.
Here, tangy raspberries and tarragon transform into a shrub--a sweet vinegar-based syrup that's been around since Colonial times. Mix into sparkling water for a refreshing sip. You'll make enough shrub to mix up 20 drinks.
Here's a salad to toss together during the dog days of summer, when peaches and tomatoes are both at their best. Use a combination of lettuces that have different textures and flavors--a tender, more buttery variety with something more substantial and peppery, for instance.
Ben Bebenroth, chef and owner of Cleveland's farm-to-table Spice Catering, likes to make this sauté with Ichiban eggplant, which is a long, slender variety with thin skin that he grows on his farm.
