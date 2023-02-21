Barbie Cervoni, MS, RD, CD/N, CDE
Barbie Cervoni, MS, RD, CD/N, CDE, is a Registered Dietitian (RD) and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist (CDCES). She strongly believes that both nutrition and diabetes education is the impetus for achieving one of her primary objectives—that is, guiding her patients to achieving the healthiest version of themselves. She is a freelance writer and medical review board memeber for Verywell. She is also the owner and founder of betterlivinnutrition.com.