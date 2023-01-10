Ashley Carter, MS, RD, LDN

Title: Contributing Writer



Location: Miami, Florida



Education: B.S. in Dietetics, Florida State University

M.S. in Nutrition, University of North Florida



Expertise: Culture-focused nutrition, family nutrition, diversity, child nutrition

- Master's degree in clinical nutrition with a focus on health information and technology

- 10 years' experience as a nutrition educator



Experience



Ashley Carter is a registered dietitian nutritionist and co-founder of EatWell Exchange, a nonprofit that teaches low socioeconomic communities of color how to eat their cultural foods in a healthier way. She has worked in the child and maternal health field for 10 years with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children. With her nonprofit, Carter provides cooking classes, gardening workshops and professional training to teach people the nutritional value of foods from around the world. To this day, EatWell Exchange has educated more than 21,000 people on how to use foods from cultures of the African diaspora in a healthy way. The nonprofit works with community gardens and has even started a garden in Grand Goave, Haiti, to improve access and affordability of healthier foods. Ashley is also a science of nutrition professor.