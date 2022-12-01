Anthony Jackson
Title: Contributing Writer
Location: New York, NY
Education: B.A. in Journalism, University of Missouri
Culinary Arts Degree, Institute of Culinary Education
Expertise: Strategic marketing, food photography, culinary producer
- B.A. in Journalism with an emphasis in strategic communication
Experience
Anthony Jackson is a multimedia strategist, food photographer and recipe developer based in New York City. He is a 2013 graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education's Culinary Arts program, and a 2009 graduate of the University of Missouri's School of Journalism.
Anthony works as chief of staff to Padma Lakshmi, and is the culinary producer for the James Beard Award-winning Taste the Nation docuseries with Padma Lakshmi on Hulu.
