Annie Peterson
Annie Peterson
Annie Peterson
Title: Contributing Food Editor
Location: Des Moines, Iowa
Education: B.F.A. in Fine/Studio Arts, Iowa State University
Expertise: Canning and preserving, recipe development, garden-to-table cooking
- More than 15 years as a contributing food editor
- Avid home cook and vegetable gardener
Experience
Annie Peterson manages Better Homes & Gardens food magazines from start to finish—from conceptualizing stories to recipe development, working on layouts and signing off on final proofs. She also edits recipes and manages special projects for Allrecipes magazine.
She has built her career around her passion for food, working as a contributing food editor to Better Homes & Gardens food publications for more than 15 years. She received her bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in 2003 and completed the Better Process Control School at the University of Tennessee in 2020. She has contributed to various cookbooks, including several Whole30 titles, as well as the 15th, 16th and 17th editions of the iconic Better Homes & Gardens New Cook Book. She also serves as recipe editor for Allrecipes magazine and as a writer for EatingWell.
Annie has more than 15 years of experience as a contributing food editor. Her passion for food and cooking has allowed her to write, develop recipes and edit for many food magazines and cookbooks. She is also an avid home cook, vegetable gardener and urban chicken enthusiast.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
Location: Des Moines, Iowa
Education: B.F.A. in Fine/Studio Arts, Iowa State University
Expertise: Canning and preserving, recipe development, garden-to-table cooking
- More than 15 years as a contributing food editor
- Avid home cook and vegetable gardener
Experience
Annie Peterson manages Better Homes & Gardens food magazines from start to finish—from conceptualizing stories to recipe development, working on layouts and signing off on final proofs. She also edits recipes and manages special projects for Allrecipes magazine.
She has built her career around her passion for food, working as a contributing food editor to Better Homes & Gardens food publications for more than 15 years. She received her bachelor's degree from Iowa State University in 2003 and completed the Better Process Control School at the University of Tennessee in 2020. She has contributed to various cookbooks, including several Whole30 titles, as well as the 15th, 16th and 17th editions of the iconic Better Homes & Gardens New Cook Book. She also serves as recipe editor for Allrecipes magazine and as a writer for EatingWell.
Annie has more than 15 years of experience as a contributing food editor. Her passion for food and cooking has allowed her to write, develop recipes and edit for many food magazines and cookbooks. She is also an avid home cook, vegetable gardener and urban chicken enthusiast.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.