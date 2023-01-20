Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD

Title: Pinterest Editor



Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



Education: M.A. in Dietetics, The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center



B.S. in Health and Exercise Science, The University of Oklahoma



Expertise: Nutrition, dietetics, health and wellness, cooking skills



-Member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics



Experience



Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages EatingWell's Pinterest page. Before EatingWell, she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content.



Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.



When she's not busy creating content, Annie enjoys trying new restaurants, cooking new recipes and lifting.