Annelies Zijderveld
Title: Contributing Writer
Location: Oakland, CA
Education: B.A. in journalism with a minor in creative writing, Southern Methodist University; M.A. in intercultural communication, Union University; M.F.A. in poetry. New England College
Expertise: Plant-based foods, Latin American foods, tea
Experience
Annelies Zijderveld has worked in the tea industry for over 15 years. She is the author of the cookbook Steeped: Recipes Infused with Tea, which was selected by the Los Angeles Times as one of their favorite cookbooks in 2015. She writes about food, culture and the arts, with work appearing in Epicurious, EaterSF, Paste, Edible East Bay, the Kitchn, and San Francisco Classical Voice, and with photography appearing in the Los Angeles Times and other publications. She is a former board member of the International Association of Culinary Professionals and was selected in 2017 as IACP's volunteer of the year. Annelies has been teaching plant-based cooking classes in the Bay Area and beyond for over six years and delights in inviting eaters of all stripes to eat less meat. In her classes, Annelies explores her Latin American cultural heritage and endeavors to make cooking fun and flavorful.
About EatingWell
EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
