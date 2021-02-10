Anna Theoktisto

This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.
Canned pumpkin adds mellow background flavor and works to thicken up this turkey pumpkin chili. Smoked paprika adds flavor with a hint of spice. This chili is on the thicker side—if you want it thinner, add a bit more water.
Ground turkey and canned kidney beans combine in this easy slow-cooker turkey chili. A tomato base, plus cumin and garlic powder, supplies plenty of flavor, while jalapeño and chili powder bring on the heat.
These homemade low-carb wraps are made with grated cauliflower and sharp Cheddar cheese and are lightly spiced with cumin and paprika. Not only are they low in carbs, but they're also gluten-free. Use them in place of store-bought wraps or tortillas and stuff them with your favorite taco and sandwich fillings.
This one-bowl vegan chocolate cake is rich, sweet and easy to make. It's perfect for special occasions and for the chocolate lover in your life. This tender cake slices best when it's slightly chilled.
Fresh summer fruit stars in this easy peach and strawberry cobbler. Just a hint of spice complements the sweet flavors, while tender biscuits on top soak up the sauce.
This easy strawberry bread uses fresh strawberries and has a sweet oat topping. A lemony drizzle completes this easy quick-bread recipe that's perfect for brunch or an after-dinner treat.
An onion blooms into a show-stopping side dish when it's cut just right and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and seasonings. Just grab the tender onion petals off the onion and dip them in the creamy barbecue sauce for a fun and festive vegetable side dish.
Pucker up with these mini lemon curd tarts! A sweet graham cracker crust pressed into a muffin tin holds the sweet and tangy lemon filling. This easy lemony dessert is perfect for brunch or an after-dinner treat.