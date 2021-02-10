Anna Theoktisto
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
1
This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.
Turkey Pumpkin Chili
4
Canned pumpkin adds mellow background flavor and works to thicken up this turkey pumpkin chili. Smoked paprika adds flavor with a hint of spice. This chili is on the thicker side—if you want it thinner, add a bit more water.
Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili
New!
Ground turkey and canned kidney beans combine in this easy slow-cooker turkey chili. A tomato base, plus cumin and garlic powder, supplies plenty of flavor, while jalapeño and chili powder bring on the heat.
Homemade Low-Carb Wraps
New!
These homemade low-carb wraps are made with grated cauliflower and sharp Cheddar cheese and are lightly spiced with cumin and paprika. Not only are they low in carbs, but they're also gluten-free. Use them in place of store-bought wraps or tortillas and stuff them with your favorite taco and sandwich fillings.
One-Bowl Vegan Chocolate Cake
New!
This one-bowl vegan chocolate cake is rich, sweet and easy to make. It's perfect for special occasions and for the chocolate lover in your life. This tender cake slices best when it's slightly chilled.
Peach & Strawberry Cobbler
New!
Fresh summer fruit stars in this easy peach and strawberry cobbler. Just a hint of spice complements the sweet flavors, while tender biscuits on top soak up the sauce.
Strawberry Bread
New!
This easy strawberry bread uses fresh strawberries and has a sweet oat topping. A lemony drizzle completes this easy quick-bread recipe that's perfect for brunch or an after-dinner treat.
Grilled Blooming Onion
New!
An onion blooms into a show-stopping side dish when it's cut just right and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and seasonings. Just grab the tender onion petals off the onion and dip them in the creamy barbecue sauce for a fun and festive vegetable side dish.
Mini Lemon Curd Tarts
New!
Pucker up with these mini lemon curd tarts! A sweet graham cracker crust pressed into a muffin tin holds the sweet and tangy lemon filling. This easy lemony dessert is perfect for brunch or an after-dinner treat.
Gluten-Free Vegan Bread
New!
This vegan, gluten-free bread recipe has flakes of ground flaxseed (aka flaxmeal) studded throughout, adding color and texture to the bread. Enjoy this simple bread recipe as part of a sandwich or smeared with vegan butter and jam. It doesn't last long on the counter: if you have leftovers, slice and freeze it to keep it fresh.
Vegan Mashed Potatoes
1
You don't have to be a vegan to appreciate this easy holiday side dish. These vegan mashed potatoes have plenty of flavor thanks to sweet caramelized onions and the magic of nutritional yeast, which adds rich depth of flavor while keeping these mashed potatoes dairy-free.
Watermelon Sherbet
1
The only difference between sorbet and sherbet is that the latter has a bit of dairy. In the case of this easy summer dessert, sweetened condensed milk adds sweetness plus a touch of creaminess.
Air-Fryer Brussels Sprouts
1
These super-crispy and browned air-fryer Brussels sprouts with sweet onions and salty bacon--all amped up with bright lemon juice--are sure to be a hit, whether you serve them for a weeknight side dish or as part of your holiday spread for Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough to serve eight but is easily halved, though once you taste it you may well want a double serving. And if you prefer a vegetarian side, simply omit the bacon.
