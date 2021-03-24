Andrea Nguyen

Andrea Nguyen is a James Beard award-winning author, cooking teacher and consultant. She lives in the Bay Area, where she experiments, writes, and also publishes Vietworldkitchen.com. Her latest cookbook is Vietnamese Food Any Day.

How a Simple Notebook Has Helped My Family Keep Our Food Traditions Alive
In the pages of this notebook are the flavors of my family’s journey from Vietnam to the United States.
Lobster, Ginger & Scallion Stir-Fry
Andrea Nguyen, renowned author and cooking teacher, makes a mild stock for the stir-fry with the lobster shells. Freeze the leftover stock for up to a month and use it to make soup. If you don’t have a wok, fry the lobster in a medium saucepan and make the stir-fry in a large skillet.
Just Like Grandma Used to Make: Why We're Craving Grandma's Cooking Now More Than Ever
Grandma's comfort foods remind of us simpler, happier times and make us feel better—even if only for a little while. Here's why we should all lean in harder and embrace our comfort-food cravings.
Make Gingery Chicken and Shiitake Dumplings to Celebrate the Lunar New Year
Celebrate the Year of the Rat with this creative and clever recipe.
The Thanksgiving Dish That Made My First-Generation Vietnamese-American Family Love Brussels Sprouts
Coconut and Brussels sprouts? Say yes to this great pairng and easy side dish recipe.
