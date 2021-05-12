Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Andrea is an Alabama-based registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of the healthy food blogs, Beautiful Eats & Things, and Little Eats & Things and author of The Complete Book of Smoothies. Andrea has worked in several healthcare settings including clinical, public health and long-term care. Andrea believes in achieving optimal health by incorporating healthier eating habits into your lifestyle and making healthy eating fun! When she’s not running after her two boys, she enjoys creating content to encourage self-love and promote body positivity.

A Delicious Family Cookout Menu to Celebrate Juneteenth
Article
Juneteenth is a time to reflect, spend time with family and of course enjoy some good food! To celebrate the holiday, make this delicious menu with citrusy BBQ chicken, pineapple slaw, tomato and cucumber salad, spicy grilled corn and banana pudding parfaits.
Advertisement
Banana Pudding Parfaits
Rating: Unrated
New!
These individual banana puddings contain all of those delicious traditional banana pudding flavors in a healthy little parfait package. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Marinated Cucumber & Tomato Salad
Rating: Unrated
New!
This marinated salad is such a healthy way to enjoy those fresh summer veggies and can be easily customized. Try adding in some fresh herbs or feta cheese for a little added flavor. You can also swap in seasoned pepper, which is amped up with additional seasonings, in place of the plain ground pepper for an additional flavor boost. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Spicy Grilled Corn on the Cob
Rating: Unrated
New!
This grilled corn on the cob is a real summertime treat. It's basted with a spicy butter blend and grilled to perfection in about 20 minutes. This recipe is easily doubled to serve a larger gathering. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Easy Pineapple Coleslaw
Rating: Unrated
New!
This easy pineapple coleslaw is a fresh take on the traditional coleslaw recipe—it contains those familiar savory flavors plus a touch of sweetness thanks to the pineapple. If you prefer a more tart-tasting slaw, feel free to add an additional tablespoon of lemon juice. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Grilled Chicken with Citrus-BBQ Glaze
Rating: Unrated
New!
This healthy barbecue chicken recipe is easy to make and is packed with so much flavor, thanks to the sweetness from orange zest and juice. You can make this recipe with whole chicken legs or all drumsticks or thighs. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
Healthy Hot Cacao
Rating: Unrated
New!
If you're looking for a warm, chocolaty treat that's also nutritious, try this healthy hot chocolate made with cacao powder. It's made from the same cacao beans as cocoa, but without roasting them before grinding. While proponents say skipping the heat processing preserves more nutrients, cacao and cocoa powders offer similar health benefits, including being rich in antioxidants, which may help improve cholesterol and lower blood pressure. They also contain minerals like iron and magnesium, and give you a bit of fiber, which helps to promote a healthy digestive system. Unlike many hot chocolate recipes, which are high in sugar, this flavorful treat is made with only a little bit of agave syrup for sweetness (you can also sub in honey, maple syrup or regular sugar if you don't have agave on hand). In addition to being wholesome and delicious, this recipe is very easy to make—and whips up in less than 5 minutes!
3-Ingredient Apple Cider Cocktails
Gallery
Got 5 minutes and some apple cider? A splash of this seasonal favorite can create a festive drink in a flash with these easy ideas. Think: Apple Pie Mimosa and Bourbon Caramel Apple Cocktail.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Health Benefits of Onions
Article
Learn more about onion nutrition, types of onions and how they can help keep you healthy.
How to Make an Amazing Thanksgiving Meal for Only $50
Article
Putting together a full Thanksgiving menu doesn't have to be expensive or stressful. Here's how to prepare a delicious dinner for a party of six—for just $50!
Easy Apple Galette
Rating: Unrated
New!
This simple apple-cinnamon galette is easy to make thanks to premade pie crust—no need to make your own dough! Serve it for Thanksgiving dessert or after any fall meal.
Creamy Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
Rating: Unrated
New!
These mashed potatoes can be served right away or made up to two days in advance, making your Thanksgiving or any other meal as easy as can be!
Citrus-Rosemary Cranberry Sauce
Rating: Unrated
New!
This easy cranberry sauce recipe calls for simply jazzing up canned cranberry sauce with orange zest and juice and fresh herbs. Serve it with your Thanksgiving turkey, on leftover turkey sandwiches or along with any holiday meal.
Simple Herb Stuffing
Rating: Unrated
New!
This easy Thanksgiving favorite comes together in a snap. Poultry seasoning, which includes sage and other classic holiday herbs, adds plenty of flavor to this stuffing but if you'd like even more herb flavor you can add 1 teaspoon of dried sage and 1 teaspoon of minced fresh rosemary.
Sautéed Green Beans & Onions
Rating: Unrated
New!
Sautéed onions, garlic powder and red pepper add plenty of flavor to canned green beans to make an easy and economical side for your Thanksgiving table or any other dinner.
Advertisement
What Happens to Your Body When You Don't Eat Enough Protein
Article
These four scary side effects could stem from a lack of protein in your diet. Here's what to do about it.
5 Easy Ways to Take Your Tomato & Balsamic Salad to the Next Level
Article
A tomato salad topped with balsamic vinegar is really one of the simplest and most delicious ways to enjoy garden-fresh tomatoes or to jazz up store-bought tomatoes, no matter the season. With our simple base recipe, plus ideas for extra add-ins, you can create 5 easy and unique salads you can enjoy all year round.
Health Benefits of Raspberries
Article
Raspberries are delicious and contain important nutrients, like fiber and antioxidants, that are very beneficial to our health. Read on to learn more about raspberries, plus get easy ideas for eating more.
Health Benefits of Cherries
Article
Cherries are delicious—and yield some pretty great health benefits too! Read on to learn more.
This Is the #1 Food for Better Sleep, According to a Dietitian
Video
Struggling to fall (or stay) asleep? Incorporating this food may help.
5 Things to Do Before Breakfast to Kick-Start a Great Day
Video
Your morning routine can determine the mood of your entire day. Luckily, there are five easy things that you can do before breakfast to kick-start a great day!
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com