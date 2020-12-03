Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD

Title: Recipe Developer, Nutrition Writer

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Education: B.S. and M.S. in Nutrition and Food Science, Auburn University; Registered Dietitian, Coordinated Dietetics Program at the University of Alabama

Expertise: Healthy cooking, diabetes-friendly and heart-healthy cooking, quick and easy cooking, family cooking, holiday cooking, meal planning

- Founder and owner of Culinary Med Ed
- Former senior editor for Time Inc. Books

Experience

Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD, is a registered dietitian and culinary expert. For over 20 years, she's worked in both print and digital media as a cookbook editor, recipe developer, meal planner and digital content creator. Andrea has developed 1,000-plus recipes geared to readers who want to make delicious, health-boosting foods in their own kitchens.

Andrea specializes in crafting healthy and practical recipes with a focus on ease and simplicity. From weeknight to entertaining and diabetes-friendly to gluten-free, she's developed, tested and edited recipes across most cooking categories and eating patterns

She was a senior editor at Time Inc. Books and produced lifestyle books and newsstand publications for national brands including Cooking Light, Weight Watchers, Mayo Clinic, Lodge and Weber. In addition, her work has appeared in Better Homes & Gardens and EatingWell.

Andrea is the owner and founder of Culinary Med Ed, an online continuing education service that brings the cooking experience directly into home kitchens through video instruction. In her courses, she shares the unique skills she acquired from working directly with chefs, test kitchen professionals and other food experts. Culinary Med Ed was recognized at the 2021 International Forum of Advancements in Healthcare as a Top 50 Healthcare Companies awardee.

Andrea works as a culinary course creator and freelance recipe developer, and she serves as a nutrition consultant and partner for food companies. She's also a culinary instructor who teaches in-person classes to the public focused on wellness and disease prevention.

She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier International (Birmingham chapter) and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She is a regular recipe developer for Diabetic Living and an instructor for Samford University's Wellness Kitchen.

About EatingWell

EatingWell has been publishing award-winning journalism about food, nutrition and sustainability since 1990. Learn more about us.
Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole for Two
New!
This take on cheesy chicken enchiladas skips the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Instead, we scatter tortilla strips throughout the filling and bake it, so you'll still get the same flavors and textures, but in record time. This recipe was adapted from our popular Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole to serve two instead of six.
Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole
3
This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.
Slow-Cooker Beef Stew with Garlic, Herbs & Cannellini Beans
New!
Tossing all the ingredients into a slow cooker makes this Italian-inspired beef stew virtually a hands-off meal. The long simmer time is the secret to the beef's fork-tender texture and rich-tasting tomato-based gravy.
Citrus Kale Salad
New!
Massaging the kale is well worth the effort because the process quickly softens the leaves for a tender bite. We've used green curly kale here, but red kale would also give this salad a lovely appearance. For an extra burst of citrus flavor, garnish each serving with additional lemon zest.
Fall Vegetable & Sausage Stew
New!
Hot Italian sausage complements the sweet potatoes and greens, providing just the right amount of heat in this comforting soup. Simmering with rosemary sprigs infuses the soup with aromatic flavor without the extra work required to mince the leaves before cooking them.
Ginger-Cranberry Compote
New!
A small portion of this sweet and spicy compote adds a tangy note to any holiday meal. We suggest serving it atop or alongside our Rosemary Salmon (see Associated Recipe). It's also delicious spooned over turkey or roasted pork tenderloin. Serve it at room temperature or chilled.
Smoky Bacon & Lentil Soup
New!
Smoked paprika enhances the flavor of the bacon and plays off the earthiness of the lentils beautifully. Pureeing some of the hot lentil mixture gives this soup a silky texture. We've used a combination of three different types of lentils, but you could easily just use one type; pay attention to cooking times and cook just until tender. Serve this with a side salad or a small slice of crusty bread.
Braised Chicken & Fall Vegetables
New!
A rustic chicken dinner doesn't get much easier than this. You can make the entire meal in one skillet, which makes cleanup a breeze. We've used a combination of parsnips and carrots to give this dish a variety of colors and flavors, but you could replace the parsnips with additional carrots if you'd like.
Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole
New!
This version of the holiday staple uses a little bourbon to boost the flavor of the sweet potatoes, but you can also use orange juice. Baking the potatoes in their skins allows their natural sugars to caramelize for enhanced sweetness.
Farro & Mushroom Stuffing
New!
Sliced mushrooms and colorful aromatic veggies give this skillet version of stuffing a cozy, rustic appearance. Farro adds a delicious chewy texture and nutty flavor. An extra-large skillet, if you have one, helps space out the veggies as they brown, but a large (12-inch) skillet or pot works just fine too.
Green Beans Amandine
New!
A rich browned butter and white wine sauce updates this holiday mainstay. Haricots verts are French-style green beans that are slender and delicate. You can usually find bags of them in the produce section. The packaged beans are often trimmed, which saves time. You can sub traditional green beans; steam those about 2 minutes longer in Step 1.
Maple Pecan-Rosemary Salmon
2
Salmon is so easy to prepare yet sophisticated and elegant, which makes it a perfect main dish to serve for a special dinner. Ask your fishmonger for the thickest piece of salmon available.
Sausage, Apple & Wild Rice Stuffing
New!
Swapping in cauliflower rice can help create a lower-carb holiday side. To ensure a perfect texture, wild rice and riced cauliflower are cooked separately and then combined.
Roasted Green Beans with Applewood Bacon
New!
Cooking bacon and green beans on a sheet pan together simplifies holiday meal prep. Red-wine vinegar and lemon juice provide a balanced, bright flavor.
Smoky Steak Salad with Arugula & Oranges
New!
This elegant salad pairs a simple seared flank steak with a bright citrus dressing and creamy goat cheese.
