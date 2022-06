Andrea Kirkland, M.S., RD

: Recipe Developer, Nutrition Writer: Birmingham, Alabama: B.S. and M.S. in Nutrition and Food Science, Auburn University; Registered Dietitian, Coordinated Dietetics Program at the University of Alabama: Healthy cooking, diabetes-friendly and heart-healthy cooking, quick and easy cooking, family cooking, holiday cooking, meal planning- Founder and owner of Culinary Med Ed- Former senior editor for Time Inc. BooksAndrea Kirkland, M.S., RD, is a registered dietitian and culinary expert. For over 20 years, she's worked in both print and digital media as a cookbook editor, recipe developer, meal planner and digital content creator. Andrea has developed 1,000-plus recipes geared to readers who want to make delicious, health-boosting foods in their own kitchens.Andrea specializes in crafting healthy and practical recipes with a focus on ease and simplicity. From weeknight to entertaining and diabetes-friendly to gluten-free, she's developed, tested and edited recipes across most cooking categories and eating patternsShe was a senior editor at Time Inc. Books and produced lifestyle books and newsstand publications for national brands including Cooking Light, Weight Watchers, Mayo Clinic, Lodge and Weber. In addition, her work has appeared in Better Homes & Gardens and EatingWell.Andrea is the owner and founder of Culinary Med Ed, an online continuing education service that brings the cooking experience directly into home kitchens through video instruction. In her courses, she shares the unique skills she acquired from working directly with chefs, test kitchen professionals and other food experts. Culinary Med Ed was recognized at the 2021 International Forum of Advancements in Healthcare as a Top 50 Healthcare Companies awardee.Andrea works as a culinary course creator and freelance recipe developer, and she serves as a nutrition consultant and partner for food companies. She's also a culinary instructor who teaches in-person classes to the public focused on wellness and disease prevention.She is a member of Les Dames d'Escoffier International (Birmingham chapter) and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She is a regular recipe developer for Diabetic Living and an instructor for Samford University's Wellness Kitchen.