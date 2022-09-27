This healthy tuna recipe combines fresh fish, olive oil, lemon juice, fresh herbs and chickpeas. Cooking for two? Flake the two leftover tuna steaks and mix them into the remaining bulgur salad, then serve over lettuce for lunch the next day.
If it isn't already, this vibrant dish will make oven-roasted chicken a favorite at your house. With the lemon potatoes, it's an irresistible and simple meal. You can use the leftover meat in soup, sandwiches, and salads.
This Moroccan chicken stew is inspired by a traditional tagine, a dish which takes its name from the pottery vessel it's made in (a skillet works here). Serve with a side of roasted vegetables and whole-wheat couscous, if desired.
Preparing this spice-seared salmon recipe is a joy for the senses! Rubbing salmon with spices creates a light, delicious main course. Serve this recipe with roasted potatoes or brown rice. If you have leftover salmon, serve it on top of a simple salad for a satisfying lunch the next day.
Baharat is an Arabic term for spices or spice blends. Many countries in the Middle East have variations of a basic baharat for fish, poultry, and meat. This version is designed for fish and seafood dishes, but can also be used with beef, poultry, and vegetables.
Dive deliciously into the Mediterranean diet with this healthy fish recipe, which takes its inspiration from southern Italy. In Sicily and Calabria, the ghiotta style of cooking involves simmering fish or meat with celery, olives, capers, basil and tomatoes. Serve the fish and sauce over creamy polenta for an easy dinner recipe that requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
This easy grilled salmon recipe is sure to help you win your next backyard BBQ. Lemon, garlic and herbs make a simple, flavorful marinade for the healthy fish souvlaki (souvlakia is the Greek word for kebabs), and the yogurt-based tzatziki sauce is one of the traditional pleasures of Mediterranean cuisine. A side of Greek-style green beans completes this healthy dinner recipe that's as suited to entertaining as it is to family meals.
This easy healthy meal--which requires just 15 minutes of active time--is typical of southern France. You can use halibut, grouper or cod for this simple Mediterranean baked fish recipe, so just choose what looks best at your market. Look for herbes de Provence, an aromatic spice blend, at most grocery stores.