Education: Master of Public Health Epidemiology and Master of Science Nutrition at Tufts University; Bachelor of Arts in Psychology at Loyola Marymount University
Expertise: Nutrition, health, wellness, personal essays
- Served as Self magazine's Healthy Self blogger - Award-winning essayist
Experience
Amy Paturel, M.S., M.P.H., is a Southern California-based journalist whose commitment to health and nutrition is evident in the hundreds of wellness articles she has penned for national and international magazines, newspapers and websites. Her work appears in mainstream consumer publications, including The New York Times, O (The Oprah Magazine), AARP, Family Circle, Delta Sky and Parents, and in niche publications, such as BabyCenter.com, WebMD.com and AAMC (Association of American Medical Colleges).
She is the winner of several writing awards, including the American Society of Publication Editors' Best Feature Article for a Neurology Now piece titled "Buzz Kill" about the effects of drinking on the teenage brain; a Maggie Award for a Fit Pregnancy article titled "Thinking Green" highlighting ways to minimize exposure to toxins during pregnancy; and the Bronze Award for Excellence in the Robert G. Fenley Writing Awards for a Cedars-Sinai piece titled "Double-Edged Sword: Inflammation and Your Health."
Amy has contributed to several books and anthologies, including Rodale's The Doctors Book of Home Remedies, and Reader's Digest's What Works, What Doesn't. She was editor and project manager for an essay anthology titled Fits, Starts & Matters of the Heart and has contributed to essay anthologies, including Multiples Illuminated.
Amy serves as an associate professor of health sciences at Mt. San Jacinto College in Menifee. She also teaches personal essay writing to students across the globe.
